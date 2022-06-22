fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Condominiums with pools and other perks

Love having a pool, but dread the maintenance? Check out these homes in Acton and Westborough.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated June 22, 2022, 44 minutes ago
The exterior of 423 Great Elm Way, Acton.handout images

$449,000

423 GREAT ELM WAY / ACTON

SQUARE FEET 1,944

CONDO FEE $611 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $277,000 in 2012

PROS Built in 1972, this contemporary four-level townhome is in the Village of Nagog Woods, a 277-unit complex that offers an Olympic-sized swimming pool and all-season tennis courts. Step up from the entryway, past a powder room, and the main level features vivid colors and an airy, modern layout. The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless fridge, and a full dining area with a small porch. The living room has a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and sliders to a back deck. Two bedrooms on the second floor — one is more of a loft — share a newer bath with double vanity. The top floor holds a third bedroom with private bath. There’s a den, laundry closet, and garage on the bottom floor. CONS Mismatched kitchen appliances.

The living room of 423 Great Elm Way, Acton.handout images

Elena Petrov, Keller Williams Boston Northwest, 781-475-8097, Petrov.Elena@gmail.com

$450,000

214 DEACON SHATTUCK WAY / WESTBOROUGH

The pool at 214 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough.handout images

SQUARE FEET 1,102

CONDO FEE $249 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $379,900 in 2018

PROS This second-floor condo, built in 2015, is in Westborough Village, a 276-unit Toll Brothers development near the commuter rail that feels more like a neighborhood than a condo complex. Residents have access to a common clubhouse, in-ground pool, and multiple parks. Enter into an open-concept living area with hardwood floors. The kitchen at right features granite counters and stainless appliances. Past the dining area, the living room includes sliders to a balcony. The carpeted primary bedroom at right has a spacious bath with separate tub, and a walk-in closet. Left of the living area, find a laundry closet, full bath, and second bedroom. The unit includes a deeded parking spot and extra storage down the hall. CONS No southern exposure; no garage.

The kitchen at 214 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough.handout images

Lisa Chinatti, Chinatti Realty Group, 617-877-5033, lisa@chinattirealty.com



Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

