For sale: Condominiums with pools and other perks

CONDO FEE $611 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $277,000 in 2012

PROS Built in 1972, this contemporary four-level townhome is in the Village of Nagog Woods, a 277-unit complex that offers an Olympic-sized swimming pool and all-season tennis courts. Step up from the entryway, past a powder room, and the main level features vivid colors and an airy, modern layout. The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless fridge, and a full dining area with a small porch. The living room has a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and sliders to a back deck. Two bedrooms on the second floor — one is more of a loft — share a newer bath with double vanity. The top floor holds a third bedroom with private bath. There’s a den, laundry closet, and garage on the bottom floor. CONS Mismatched kitchen appliances.

$450,000

214 DEACON SHATTUCK WAY / WESTBOROUGH

SQUARE FEET 1,102

CONDO FEE $249 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $379,900 in 2018

PROS This second-floor condo, built in 2015, is in Westborough Village, a 276-unit Toll Brothers development near the commuter rail that feels more like a neighborhood than a condo complex. Residents have access to a common clubhouse, in-ground pool, and multiple parks. Enter into an open-concept living area with hardwood floors. The kitchen at right features granite counters and stainless appliances. Past the dining area, the living room includes sliders to a balcony. The carpeted primary bedroom at right has a spacious bath with separate tub, and a walk-in closet. Left of the living area, find a laundry closet, full bath, and second bedroom. The unit includes a deeded parking spot and extra storage down the hall. CONS No southern exposure; no garage.

