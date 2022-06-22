15-year-old boy arrested on gun and assault charges in Dorchester after allegedly pointing gun at officers, police say

Police went to the rear of 96 Olney St. where they encountered the 15-year-old boy “standing with a firearm pointed directly at them from a distance of approximately 10-20 yards away,” police wrote.

At about 11:42 p.m. officers were in the area of Olney Street trying to find a missing juvenile when they noticed two individuals “who appeared to crouch and run to avoid being seen by officers,” police wrote on bpdnews.com .

A 15-year-old boy who allegedly pointed a gun at officers and fled was arrested in Dorchester Tuesday night, Boston police said.

According to police, the boy said “What’s up, [expletive]” while pointing the gun at the officers. The officers drew their department-issued firearms, took cover, and commanded the boy to drop the weapon, police wrote.

The boy then fled and officers lost sight of him. Police established a perimeter and as they searched the area, they noticed a discarded shoe next to a vehicle, and officers located the boy hiding under the vehicle.

Police took the boy into custody and recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 caliber firearm from his waistband. It had one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine, police wrote.

Police said the boy was scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

According to the latest statistics from the Boston Police Department, there have been at least 61 juveniles arrested on gun charges so far this year, compared to 30 during the same period in 2021 and 19 in 2020.

There were a total of 66 juveniles who faced gun charges throughout the full year in 2021, and 47 in calendar year 2020, according to police records.





