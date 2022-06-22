17-year-old boy to be charged in connection with fire at vacant school in Great Barrington

When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the left side of the second floor, and encountered smoke and found combustible materials on fire when they entered the building.

Firefighters responded to the Searles School at 79 Bridge St. just after 5 p.m. Sunday, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A 17-year-old boy will face arson related charges in connection with a fire at a vacant school in Great Barrington, the state fire marshal’s office said Wednesday.

The fire, which was contained to one room with concrete walls and flooring, was quickly extinguished, the statement said. Investigators determined that the point of origin was a piece of furniture that had been set on fire.

“Based on observations at the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence gathered in the course of an ongoing investigation, they identified the juvenile and made a charging decision late today,” the statement said.

Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger said in the statement that every fire has the potential to hurt someone.

“We’re fortunate that this particular incident didn’t grow larger and put the community or the firefighters who serve them at risk,” Burger said.

The teenager will be summonsed to appear in Berkshire County Juvenile Court at a later date, the statement said.

