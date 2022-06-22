Bates College president says she will step down in 2023

“I have loved my time at Bates,” Spencer wrote in the letter. “On my first trip to campus in December 2011, when I was introduced to the Bates community, I was so impressed by the students I met and thrilled to get a sense, firsthand, of the beautiful work our faculty and staff do every day to make Bates the extraordinary place it is. I have felt so lucky to be part of this community, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

In a letter to the college community on Wednesday, Clayton Spencer, a former administrator at Harvard University, said she informed the school’s board of trustees earlier this week that she will officially step away on June 30, 2023.

The president of Bates College said she will step down at the end of the next academic year, her 11th year leading the liberal arts college in Lewiston, Maine.

During Spencer’s tenure at Bates, the college’s endowment more than doubled from $216 million in 2012 to $466 million as of June 2021, and annual fund-raising grew from $12 million in 2013 to $34 million in 2021, according to Bates News. In May, the college announced it had raised $336 million as part of a five-year campaign, the largest fund-raiser in the history of the institution.

Advertisement

Applications have increased more than 50 percent in the years since Spencer took over, from 5,362 in 2012 to 8,273 for the class of 2026, according to the college. Diversity on campus has also improved, the college said, with 26 percent of the student body represented by BIPOC students, up from 18 percent.

The college’s board of trustees will now begin the process of forming a search committee to find the institution’s next president, John Gillespie, the board’s chairman, told Bates News.

Advertisement

In her letter, Spencer expressed gratitude to the community for how it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I very much hope that in the coming year COVID will begin to recede as a factor in our lives and psyches, to be managed as one among other health issues,” she wrote. “I hope, as well, that opportunities to experience the joy that comes from being together in three dimensions will become, once again, an expected and treasured part of our lives and work on campus.”

Before taking the helm at Bates, Spencer worked for seven years as vice president of policy at Harvard, according to a biography on the Bates College website.

Before that, she served as Harvard’s associate vice president for higher education policy and as acting executive dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. She also taught courses on federal higher education policy at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, according to the biography.

In her letter, Spencer said she does not yet know what she will do after stepping down next June.

“I spend a lot of time thinking and talking with students about how one constructs a life, one decision at a time,” she wrote. “I am not at all sure what this next chapter will bring for me, but I am excited to explore new interests and ways of being. There is also much to be accomplished here in the year ahead, and I am grateful that I will have the joy of continuing to work with all of you who make Bates possible.”

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.