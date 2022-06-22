Car carrier runs red light in Norwood; slams into vehicle, injuring driver, police say

According to surveillance footage tweeted by Norwood police, the red car carrier struck the blue car and continued driving as the sedan spun in the intersection.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at Route 1 and Morse Street, said Norwood Police Officer Kevin Grasso, a department spokesman, in a phone interview.

A car carrier flew past a red light at an intersection in Norwood Wednesday, slamming into a car and sending the car’s driver to the hospital, Norwood police said.

Grasso said according to the footage, the crash doesn’t appear to be a t-bone, but the car carrier “caught the rear end,” tearing off the bumper and deploying the airbags.

Grasso said one person was in the car but did know how many people were inside the car carrier. He could not identify any of the parties involved as crews are still on the scene.

There were no serious injuries, Grasso said, but the driver of the car was taken to a hospital via ambulance for further evaluation.

Police initially released a be-on-the-lookout for the car carrier but canceled it one minute later when the car carrier returned to the scene, police tweeted.

Norwood police is investigating the incident, Grasso said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.