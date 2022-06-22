fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in top floor of North End building

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 22, 2022, 49 minutes ago
The scene on Hanover Street as firefighters work to knock down a fire in the North End.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A two-alarm fire broke out at a red-brick building in the North End early Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building at 288 Hanover St. contains the Bella Vista restaurant on the ground floor and apartments on the floors above.

Smoke was already showing from the roof, sending a thick black plume through the neighborhood, when the first crews arrived at 5:45 p.m., officials said.

A Boston police officer sets up crime scene tape as a family eats dinner while firefighters work to knock down a fire on Hanover Street in the North End Wednesday evening. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A second alarm was quickly ordered, Boston fire said. Firefighters faced heavy smoke conditions in the building, the department said on Twitter.

Firefighters are conducting extensive overhauling as companies look for hot spots, Boston fire said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.


