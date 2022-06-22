Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in top floor of North End building

A two-alarm fire broke out at a red-brick building in the North End early Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The building at 288 Hanover St. contains the Bella Vista restaurant on the ground floor and apartments on the floors above.
Smoke was already showing from the roof, sending a thick black plume through the neighborhood, when the first crews arrived at 5:45 p.m., officials said.
A second alarm was quickly ordered, Boston fire said. Firefighters faced heavy smoke conditions in the building, the department said on Twitter.
Firefighters are conducting extensive overhauling as companies look for hot spots, Boston fire said.
