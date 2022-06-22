Grant supports water safety classes in Randolph

For the second year, the Randolph Community Pool has received a grant from the USA Swimming Foundation to offer 40 children free water safety and basic swim lessons designed to prevent drowning.

“It’s not traditional swimming lessons; it’s how not to die in the pool,” said Liz LaRosee, director of community programs in Randolph. She said the classes would begin in the fall; information about signing up is available at www.randolphicc.com/pool.

The classes will teach water safety on land and in the pool, including how to jump in and get to the edge, how to float, and how to do a basic doggy paddle. Each child will receive goggles and a life jacket, and be taught the importance of wearing the life jacket around water, LaRosee said.