Maine woman, 35, killed in hit-and-run crash as she hosted Black community retreat

Nicole A. Mokeme, a South Portland resident, was attending the Black Excellence Retreat, an event she helped create, when she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the institute sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the Maine State Police.

A Maine woman who created a foundation to help Black and indigenous youth was killed last weekend in a hit-and-run crash while hosting a retreat at the Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park, and authorities are looking for a black BMW registered to her boyfriend.

“She was an inspiring leader and visionary here in Maine, creating opportunities for Black and Indigenous youth and families to connect with nature and build community,” Nick Fisichelli, president of the Schoodic Institute, said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by [her] death.”

Mokeme was a co-founder of the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat Foundation and helped organize the Black Excellence Retreat that was underway last weekend when she was killed.

According to Maine State Police, authorities are searching for a 2016 BMW X3 registered to her boyfriend, 35-year-old Raymond Lester. “The vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage,” Maine State Police said in a statement

Lester has not been charged in connection with Mokeme’s death, officials said Wednesday.

The search for the Portland resident and the vehicle is ongoing, officials said.

