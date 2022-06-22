Man allegedly jumps from balcony in Foxborough and leads police on chase through several towns, officials say

The suspect, who was also inside the apartment, struggled with an officer and then jumped from a second floor balcony and fled in a vehicle, police wrote.

At 1:38 p.m. police responded to a call about a possible fight inside an apartment in Foxborough, and an officer was “let in by a distraught victim,” according to a post on the Foxborough Police Department’s Facebook page.

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges after he allegedly jumped from a second floor balcony after police responded to a domestic violence call in Foxborough and led officers on a chase through multiple towns Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Another officer arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and attempted to stop the suspect, who proceeded to flee into Mansfield. The officer discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons, police wrote.

The suspect was then located by State Police. “He initially stopped for the Trooper, but then sped off and fled into Sharon,” police wrote. “Eventually the suspect exited the highway onto South Main Street in Sharon, but then quickly got back on the highway. Once back on the highway Foxborough units assisted the Trooper in an attempt to stop the suspect.”

The man eventually stopped and was taken into custody. He was charged with strangulation, kidnapping, assault and battery on an intimate partner, negligent operation, failure to stop for a police vehicle, and obstruction of justice.

“Due to the domestic violence nature of the call; the victim’s name, suspect’s name, and addresses are all being withheld,” police wrote.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Wrentham District Court, police wrote.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.