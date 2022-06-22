Mass. Senate unveils new pay structure, raises for staffers

“I became Senate president and realized that the Senate needed to really modernize, professionalize, and reform its salary structure, because technically there really was not much of a structure,” Spilka said Wednesday. “We needed something that was fair, equitable, and transparent that people could understand.”

The new system, laid out for senators and staff by the chamber’s Personnel and Administration committee, results in an average 15 percent raise for 260 Senate staff. The total cost has not yet been finalized, according to a spokeswoman for Senate President Karen E. Spilka.

The Massachusetts Senate announced Wednesday that it is implementing a new pay structure, one-time 10 percent raises for its staff, and a $50,000 salary floor, news that comes about eight months after a salary study commissioned by the Senate found fault with the chamber’s hiring and pay practices.

The new “Senate 3C plan,” which senators said was four years in the making, involved recommendations and input from members of the Senate and their staff, as well as a report that was circulated last year.

The revamped structure follows some recommendations made in the 144-page report, which came out of a study conducted by the National Conference of State Legislaturesand obtained by the Globe with the aim of reviewing job responsibilities and the compensation. Its conclusions were completed in November 2021 and circulated to Senate offices in January.

The recommendations from the report make up “the bulk” of the new pay structure, Personnel and Administration committee vice chair Senator Brendan P. Crighton said.

Following the suggestions of the National Conference of State Legislatures, the new pay system, which goes into effect before the end of this fiscal year, requires that all jobs be analyzed, classified, and assigned a pay grade with a salary range.

The wide range of job titles, like “budget director,” “legislative policy aide,” and “staff attorney” are then distilled into standardized titles like “legislative director” to address discontinuity among offices. The structure includes seven salary ranges, which are based on staff experience, education, and training, as well as job descriptions, resumes on file, and best practices in other states or agencies within Massachusetts.

The placement of an employee in a salary range is based on a credit system, which awards one credit per year of relevant paid experience above the minimum job requirement, plus credits for a relevant educational degrees, training, licenses, or other certification.

The structure aligns with the way the executive and judiciary branches classify and pay their employees, committee chair Senator Michael F. Rush said.

“Determining job classification and fitting existing staff into this new structure has probably been the biggest piece of the process so far,” Rush said. “It’s taken hundreds and hundreds of personnel hours.”

Other recommendations made by the National Conference of State Legislatures include a market survey, the implementation of formal performance evaluations, merit-based raises, and stipends for staff who work for members in Senate leadership, though none of those items are part of the immediate changes.

Staff were informed about the changes to their pay structure Wednesday afternoon during a webinar presentation. The Senate president’s chief of staff sent an email Saturday morning inviting staff to the virtual event.

The Senate’s pay structure was first revamped in 2018 after a new state law meant to ensure more fair and equal workplaces was enacted. Instead of giving each senator a pot of money to spend on compensation and other costs, the Senate president’s office must approve each hire and raise. The goal was to create more uniformity across offices and address Spilka’s goal of equalizing pay by gender. In 2019, the chamber raised Senate staff salaries to a floor of $43,000.

The equal pay law required staff to submit resumes and job descriptions, which were examined to make sure people with similar jobs were paid comparably.

But according to the National Conference on State Legislatures report, which only studied the Senate, the pay process was not clear and accessible to most Senate employees. Some staff interviewed stated that the current policy is “that there is none” and that raises require “the Senate president’s permission,” a process that the staff reported was both “antiquated and subject to concerns about preferential treatment.”

After Globe inquires about the report earlier this year, the Senate announced that it had hired a consultant to serve as the chamber’s newly created “compensation specialist.”

Senate staff pay has become a central tenet of a unionization effort among staff, who announced their intent to form a union in early April. The union has not been recognized by Spilka, who says has asked Senate Counsel to “carefully review” the union’s request.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.