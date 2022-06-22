Michigan man killed, Spencer man seriously injured in fatal single-vehicle crash on Martha’s Vineyard

A 28-year-old Michigan man was killed and another man from Spencer was seriously injured on Martha’s Vineyard early Wednesday morning after their vehicle went off the road, struck a guardrail, and then struck two trees in a yard, State Police said.

Troopers and local police responded to New York Avenue in the area of East Chop Drive and Temahigan Avenue in Oak Bluffs at 12:49 a.m. for a report of single-vehicle crash involving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, Micah P. Anderson of Grand Rapids, Mich., was determined deceased at the scene, Procopio said.