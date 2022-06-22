Michigan man killed, Spencer man seriously injured in fatal single-vehicle crash on Martha’s Vineyard

A 28-year-old Michigan man was killed and another man from Spencer was seriously injured on Martha’s Vineyard early Wednesday morning after their vehicle went off the road, struck a guardrail, and then struck two trees in a yard, State Police said.
Troopers and local police responded to New York Avenue in the area of East Chop Drive and Temahigan Avenue in Oak Bluffs at 12:49 a.m. for a report of single-vehicle crash involving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail Wednesday afternoon.
The driver, Micah P. Anderson of Grand Rapids, Mich., was determined deceased at the scene, Procopio said.
Advertisement
The other passenger, a 46-year-old man who was not identified, was seriously injured, officials said. He was first taken via ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston by medical helicopter, Procopio said.
A preliminary investigation found that “the driver failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road, struck a guardrail, and entered a yard, where the car struck two trees,” State Police said. The initial investigation suggested that “excessive speed” was a factor, Procopio said.
The scene was cleared at 4:30 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing, Procopio said.
State Police-Oak Bluffs is investigating with help from the Oak Bluffs Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, officials said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.