Newton to hold meetings on proposed community garden at Spears Park

The city of Newton will hold two meetings this month to discuss a proposed community garden, according to the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.
The proposed garden would be located in the city’s Spears Park, located at the corner of Walnut Park and Washington Street, according to the city. The existing park is about one-quarter of an acre, and currently includes an open lawn area.
Newton already has a community garden located at Nahanton Park, where about 150 plots have been constructed on about 1.4 acres. The garden is accessible via the park’s Winchester Street entrance.
The Spears Park proposal is part of the department’s five-year capital plan, which also includes potential upgrades to Albemarle Playground and the Gath Pool; sports lighting work at Newton North and South high schools; and improvements for several other local playgrounds and play fields, according to the department.
Advertisement
At 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, the Newton Parks & Recreation Commission is scheduled to hold a virtual informational session about the Spears Park project. Information about that session will be available through the commission’s “Meeting Info” page on the city’s website, newtonma.gov.
A separate virtual meeting will also be conducted by the department on Thursday, June 30, starting at 6 p.m.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.