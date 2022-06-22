Newton to hold meetings on proposed community garden at Spears Park

The city of Newton will hold two meetings this month to discuss a proposed community garden, according to the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department.

The proposed garden would be located in the city’s Spears Park, located at the corner of Walnut Park and Washington Street, according to the city. The existing park is about one-quarter of an acre, and currently includes an open lawn area.

Newton already has a community garden located at Nahanton Park, where about 150 plots have been constructed on about 1.4 acres. The garden is accessible via the park’s Winchester Street entrance.