NH man arrested for arson in Canterbury

Derrick Poirier, 31, of New Hampton, was charged with arson and criminal threatening, the office said in a statement.

A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting two cars on fire in Canterbury, according to the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office.

Poirier allegedly set fire to two cars around 5 a.m. Monday, the statement said. A warrant was issued for his arrest later that day. Poirier surrendered himself to police on Wednesday, according to the statement.

He was released on personal recognizance bail.

Poirier is expected to be arraigned on July 21 in Merrimack Superior Court, the statement said.

New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said people “arson is not a victimless crime.”

“ . . . any intentionally set fire puts in motion a series of events that significantly jeopardizes both the public and our First Responders’ safety,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case are asked to contact Investigator Stephen Dennis or District Chief Anthony Booth at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.





