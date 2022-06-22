Parts of Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road to be closed overnight for maintenance

Parts of Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston will be closed overnight starting Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for maintenance, officials said.
The single-lane closures in both directions of the streets will be closed from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday for fence and guardrail repairs and installation work and street light maintenance, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a statement.
Closures on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road will continue Thursday on the inbound lanes from Western Avenue to Leverett Circle for line striping work, the agency said.
Detours to Interstate 90 and Memorial Drive will start at Western Avenue, the statement said.
