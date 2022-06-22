Progress stalls on agreement to avert Boston school takeover, city officials say

“Our teams at BPS and DESE (the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) have been working diligently over the last few weeks on specific details and had been making progress towards an agreement,” Wu said. “It’s disappointing that the Commissioner’s latest response seems to backtrack and take us further apart, because we’re ready to focus on the work ahead.”

Wu’s statement follows a letter she and two school district officials sent Tuesday to Education Commissioner Jeff Riley requesting further discussions to come to an agreement.

The latest proposal from state education leaders in negotiations with the city to avert a state takeover of Boston Public Schools took the two sides “further apart,” Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday.

Advertisement

A DESE spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from the Globe Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had yet to respond to the city’s letter.

Three key issues continue to be stumbling blocks for an agreement, according to the letter sent by Wu, School Committee Chairwoman Geri Robinson, and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

According to the letter provided by the city, local leaders have agreed to nearly all the steps in the state’s original proposal made on May 20. But the overall structure of the agreement, the timelines for some of the steps, and important details on the hiring of an independent data auditor remain at issue.

The negotiations follow a blistering state review, released in May, that found the school system remains largely stuck in “entrenched dysfunction.” The apparent stalemate in efforts to stave off a potential state takeover of the schools comes at a crucial moment, with public interviews of the two finalists for the district’s next superintendent to begin Thursday.

While the latest proposals would have Superintendent Cassellius sign (the original state proposal only had a place for Wu to sign but excluded anyone from the school district or the state), if negotiations drag on past her end-of-June departure, an agreement could be reached with no permanent superintendent in place — a new schools chief would inherit any agreement made between the city and the state.

Advertisement

The lack of an agreement may also cast a shadow over Thursday and Friday’s superintendent interviews, with the candidates not knowing what commitments they may be bound to should they be selected.

The state’s latest proposal, obtained by the Globe through a public records request, was given to the city on Friday, along with a request that the mayor respond no later than Tuesday. The state’s proposal continues to lay out an oversight role for the state, contrary to the partnership proposed by Wu.

“As you know, one of the sticking points in our discussions has been the structure of the document,” Riley wrote in a letter accompanying the proposal. “DESE’s role will be to continue to monitor the district and provide oversight in its capacity as the State Education Authority.”

The state’s proposal includes an appendix of commitments by the state, but Riley would not sign on as a party to the plan. He would, however, sign “in his capacity as commissioner to accept the plan,” he wrote.

The city’s version includes DESE commitments in the plan itself.

“We believe that ensuring all students have access to an excellent public education is a shared responsibility of school districts, municipalities and the state,” Wu, Robinson and Cassellius wrote. “We are disappointed that DESE’s proposed structure for the Systemic Improvement Plan and the limited commitments expressed in your separate letter do not reflect the partnership we had proposed.”

Advertisement

The Boston officials also took issue with the state’s proposed data auditing arrangement. While they had already agreed to hire an independent auditor, approved by the state, to review the district’s data quality and reporting, the state’s proposal from last Friday envisions a DESE representative working with a DESE-hired auditor on the review. It also calls for a new data working group, chaired by a state appointee, that would monitor data quality indefinitely.

The state’s demands could create “a version of top-down control that would constitute a form of receivership,” Wu, Robinson, and Cassellius wrote.

Finally, the two sides remain at odds over a number of timelines in the improvement plan. For example, the state wants the district to produce a new master facilities plan by June 30, 2023, while Boston officials want an additional six months, which would allow the district to first complete its Facilities Conditions Assessment.

“With a new Superintendent coming on board, we must set urgent and actionable work plans that set the district up for success, rather than impose unrealistic deadlines that do not support systemic reform,” the Boston officials wrote in their letter.

On most other issues, Boston and state leaders are in agreement on all but details. They have come together on key details, like making Cassellius and Robinson, not just Wu, signatories of the agreement. The state also has agreed to Wu’s request for $10 million to support the plan, albeit with particular purposes in mind. Plans for improving transportation and student safety, in particular, are more or less decided.

Advertisement

The Great Divide team explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.









Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.