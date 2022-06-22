The State of Race: Black Joy

Join the Globe and GBH on Wednesday night for another episode in the series The State of Race.

This episode will feature a mixture of conversation and musical expression highlighting the positive experiences and aspirations of people of color. Hosted by GBH’s Dan Lothian, and featuring a conversation with The Boston Globe’s Culture Columnist Jeneé Osterheldt and Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola, this episode highlights conversations about Black joy, and will feature a performance by hip hop/rap artist “Oompa.”

Watch live here at 6:00 p.m.: