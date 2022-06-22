fb-pixel Skip to main content

The State of Race: Black Joy

Updated June 22, 2022, 59 minutes ago

Join the Globe and GBH on Wednesday night for another episode in the series The State of Race.

This episode will feature a mixture of conversation and musical expression highlighting the positive experiences and aspirations of people of color. Hosted by GBH’s Dan Lothian, and featuring a conversation with The Boston Globe’s Culture Columnist Jeneé Osterheldt and Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola, this episode highlights conversations about Black joy, and will feature a performance by hip hop/rap artist “Oompa.”

Watch live here at 6:00 p.m.:

