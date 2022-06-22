Stoughton man pleads guilty to wire fraud charge, took $400,000 in COVID-relief funds

Adley Bernadin, 44, filed a fraudulent application for a PPP loan of more than $400,000 in May 2020 on behalf of a purported home health care company, Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement. The loan program, part of the federal CARES Act enacted in March 2020, was created to provide forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and other expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Stoughton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge where he was accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-relief funds and using the money to make mortgage payments and write checks for his friends, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Bernadin allegedly lied on the application — which he submitted through a lender approved by the Small Business Administration — by falsifying a tax form and claiming the purported business had a monthly payroll of $175,200, prosecutors said.

“After receiving the PPP funds, Bernadin did not use [the] money for the purported home health care company’s business,” the statement said. “Instead, he made mortgage payments on his home and wrote checks to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship.”

Bernadin was arrested and charged on March 17.

US District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled Bernadin for sentencing on Sept. 28. He is facing up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss from the scehem, whichever is greater, the statement said.

An attorney for Bernadin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about alleged fraud involving the COVID-19 pandemic can report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or online using the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.