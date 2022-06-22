Taunton police searching for man who allegedly robbed gas station

Officers were dispatched to the GeKo gas station on Weir Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery, Taunton police said in a statement.

Taunton police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station Wednesday night and fled on foot with the store’s cash register, police said.

The alleged suspect's image was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Investigators determined that the man, who is in his 40s or 50s, robbed the store and fled on foot with the store’s cash register, the statement said.

A clerk at the store suffered an apparent hand injury during the incident and was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment, the statement said.

The suspect may have also been injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taunton Police at 508-824-7522.

