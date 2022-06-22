Teenager dies after being pulled from Gloucester quarry

A teenager who was pulled from a Gloucester quarry where he was swimming with friends on Wednesday has died, officials said.

Gloucester police called the State Police dive team to the scene about 1:20 p.m., and divers recovered the victim about two hours after he went into the water, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

“The teen was at the quarry with friends, one of whom jumped with him off a high rock into the water below,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “The friend immediately resurfaced but the victim did not.”