Teenager dies after being pulled from Gloucester quarry

A teenager who was pulled from a Gloucester quarry where he was swimming with friends on Wednesday has died, officials said.
Gloucester police called the State Police dive team to the scene about 1:20 p.m., and divers recovered the victim about two hours after he went into the water, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“The teen was at the quarry with friends, one of whom jumped with him off a high rock into the water below,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “The friend immediately resurfaced but the victim did not.”
The teenager’s death is under investigation by Gloucester police and State police detectives assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office, Procopio said.
The teenager’s name was not released.
