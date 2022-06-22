The true heroes of democracy

It also gave us a measure of how deep into darkness this country has descended, where civil servants who are doing their jobs are hounded and threatened by despicable mobs, set upon them by a former president and his craven cohort. Where it now takes near-superhuman resolve in some states to be an elections worker who believes in everyone’s right to vote.

Of that, Tuesday’s testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee by poll workers, local politicos, and others who faced down Donald Trump’s anti-American onslaught provided incontrovertible proof — vivid, dramatic, and moving.

It is both stirring and terrifying how dependent we are on the honor of people otherwise entirely unknown and uncelebrated.

It should not have required immense courage for Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to refuse demands by Trump that he validate the Big Lie of a stolen election and help overturn the will of the voters. But there was Bowers on Tuesday afternoon, looking very much like the brave hero of a Frank Capra movie, recounting his efforts to withstand the relentless pressure, despite the price exacted for his integrity: Ostracized by colleagues, he and his family have been hounded by mobs who still harass him in unspeakable terms, descending upon his home each week.

Georgia’s top two elections officials told similar stories of resistance and repercussions for refusing to go along with a scheme that was clearly illegal, including vile threats against themselves and their loved ones.

But Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, were the heartbreakers of the day. The two elections workers, proud and dedicated women, had their lives destroyed by Trump and his unhinged attorney Rudy Giuliani, who pretended election-night video showed the women — who are Black — stealing the election from Trump by handing off USB drives “like vials of heroin and cocaine.” What they were handing off were ginger mints.

Here, of course, we see the racism that so often underlies Trumpism. Moss described a torrent of bigoted threats, including one telling her she was lucky it was “2020, and not 1920,” when she might have been lynched for her supposed transgressions. Freeman had to flee her home. Both women say they are now virtual shut-ins, terrified of being attacked in public.

“There is nowhere I feel safe,” Freeman said. “The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one, but he targeted me … a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic.”

Moss, who loved helping older Georgians vote because she knew some of her forebears did not have that right, is no longer an elections worker. All of the permanent employees who counted votes that election night have also quit, she told the House panel.

And here we arrive at the most dispiriting part of the gut-wrenching tale unwinding on Capitol Hill. Trumpism has sent this country hurtling back to the civil rights era, when working in the service of democracy was a dangerous vocation. Across the country, decent poll workers and elections officials are walking away from jobs, just like Moss did, or are being unseated by cultists on the MAGA right.

It’s possible that those who led the effort to overturn the election and set a violent mob loose on Jan. 6 will face consequences for what they’ve done. But even if that unlikely moment comes to pass, what they’ve unleashed in this country is a crisis no indictment can contain. They have made this America great again for marauders whose menace turns even routine action by government workers into acts of courage. They have blown a gaping hole through our democracy.

Too few Americans grasp the seriousness of this predicament — and that includes some at the center of this tragedy. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who defended democracy in Georgia in the wake of the 2020 election, nonetheless stands behind measures that will make it harder for likely Democratic voters to cast ballots there. Bowers, the God-fearing Arizona speaker, told the Associated Press he would vote for Trump again if he was the nominee in 2024.

Really? After everything Trump put Bowers and his family — put this country — through?

This is no Frank Capra movie. If only it were.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.