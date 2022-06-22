Two people shot on walking path in Lawrence, police say

Two people were shot on a walking path along the Spicket River in Lawrence early Wednesday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred on the walking path in the area of Hampshire Street, said Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Cuddy, a police spokesman, in an e-mail.
“Both individuals walked from the scene to two separate area businesses where they were treated by Paramedics and EMT’s from Lawrence General Hospital,” police said.
The victims, whose identities were not released, were taken via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, Cuddy said.
