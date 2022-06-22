US Postal Service letter carrier grazed by bullet in Dorchester, officials say

A US Postal Service letter carrier was grazed by a bullet in Dorchester on Tuesday, officials said.
Steve Doherty, a spokesman for the US Postal Service, confirmed that the victim is a postal employee and “one of our carriers.”
Boston police officers responded to the shooting at about 6:34 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation for eight rounds fired on Merrill Street and found the victim bleeding from his leg, according to the police report. The victim told police that he was turning onto Fenelon Street from Washington Street when he noticed two individuals on a scooter wearing all black clothing and black ski masks approaching an occupied vehicle. The victim said gunfire erupted when he parked on Fenelon Street and he saw the men on the scooter shoot towards the vehicle about 6 to 8 times before fleeing from the scene, police wrote.
The victim told police the vehicle that was being targeted began to pursue the scooter onto Erie Street, and shortly after that he “began to feel some pain in his left leg,” police wrote. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury he suffered from being grazed by one of the rounds fired at the scene, police wrote.
Doherty said the carrier was not targeted, and just happened to be at the “wrong place at the wrong time” and got “caught in the crossfire.”
Luckily the carrier was not seriously injured, and he was released from the hospital last night, Doherty said.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Doherty said in a phone interview.
Last March a US Postal Service truck was struck by stray gunfire in the area of Quincy and Dacia streets in Dorchester. No postal employees were injured in that incident.
