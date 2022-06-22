US Postal Service letter carrier grazed by bullet in Dorchester, officials say

A US Postal Service letter carrier was grazed by a bullet in Dorchester on Tuesday, officials said.

Steve Doherty, a spokesman for the US Postal Service, confirmed that the victim is a postal employee and “one of our carriers.”

Boston police officers responded to the shooting at about 6:34 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation for eight rounds fired on Merrill Street and found the victim bleeding from his leg, according to the police report. The victim told police that he was turning onto Fenelon Street from Washington Street when he noticed two individuals on a scooter wearing all black clothing and black ski masks approaching an occupied vehicle. The victim said gunfire erupted when he parked on Fenelon Street and he saw the men on the scooter shoot towards the vehicle about 6 to 8 times before fleeing from the scene, police wrote.