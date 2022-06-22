A winter count found fewer people living on Boston streets

The overall number of people experiencing homelessness in Boston dropped 2.4 percent, from 1,659 people in 2021 to 1,545 in 2022. That total includes people living in shelters and transitional housing. The decrease follows a nearly 25 percent drop from 2020 to 2021, which officials credited to a coordinated effort to create more housing and shelter options during the first wave of the pandemic.

On the night of Feb. 23, city officials and volunteers counted 119 individuals living on the streets, a 30 percent drop from the 170 counted in 2021, a spike from past censuses. There were 121 people on the streets in 2019.

City officials counted fewer people living on the streets of Boston during a random cold winter night in February than in previous years, a decline attributed to a concerted effort to get people into housing during the COVID-19 pandemic and to clear out the tent encampments by the troubled area known as Mass. and Cass.

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness decreased by 15 percent, from 213 in 2021 to 180 this year. However, the number of families living in shelters and without a home increased, from 843 last year to 929.

The individuals and families were counted as part of an annual citywide census count of all people believed to be living without a home on a designated night; the city uses the census to seek funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, which asks cities to track the information.

Mayor Michelle Wu took part in February’s count, the 42nd annual census, canvassing city streets and alleyways well into the early morning hours.

“This year’s census data helps us better shape Boston’s work to support our unhoused residents, coordinate effectively with our state and federal partners, and move closer to ensuring everyone has a safe, healthy home,” Wu said Wednesday in a statement. “As we continue our work to tackle housing across all of our neighborhoods, these results will guide our efforts to serve all of our residents and end homelessness in our city.”

Andrew McCawley, president of the New England Center and Home for Veterans, called the census “an important tool in understanding the status of unsheltered veterans.”

“As an organization deeply engaged in efforts to end homelessness among veterans, this data provides us with a further understanding of the trends in our community so that we can plan for and deliver services,” he said. “Even with this decrease, one unsheltered veteran is too many.”

City officials attributed some of the drop in people living on the streets on the night of the census to a Street-to-Home Initiative, which focuses on placing people who have been experiencing long-term homelessness immediately into transitional housing, where they can receive the intensive services needed to help them transition to long-term stability.

Last year, officials focused their efforts under the initiative in the area by Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the center of the region’s opioid epidemic, where several tent encampments have risen in recent years. By the night of the census, 150 people who had been living on the streets only months earlier had already been placed in transitional housing.

Lyndia Downie, head of the Pine Street Inn, the city’s largest private housing provider for the homeless, similarly called the census “a valuable tool in devising strategies to solve homelessness in Boston.” She said Boston’s count is far below what is seen in other cities, with 39 percent of the total homeless population nationwide living on the streets. It is less than 4 percent in Boston, with most people in transitional housing or shelters.

“Moving individuals off the street and out of shelter into the safety and stability of housing is the solution and will benefit not only those experiencing homelessness, but all residents and businesses in the city,” Downie said.

