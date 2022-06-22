Could New York City lose its last remaining Jewish congressman?

Now, Messinger said at the event earlier this month, gesturing to the frumpily dressed older man sitting beside her, there is only one left — Representative Jerrold Nadler — and he could soon be ousted in this summer’s primary.

For a century, New York has been the center of Jewish political power in the United States — so much so that as recently as the 1990s, Jewish lawmakers made up roughly half of New York City’s delegation to the House of Representatives.

NEW YORK — The clock was nearing midnight on Shavuot, the Jewish Feast of Weeks, when Ruth W. Messinger offered a prophetic political warning to a crowd munching on holiday cheesecake at the Jewish community center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

“For those of you who are old and don’t believe this because you remember the glorious past, it would mean that New York City would no longer have a single Jewish representative in Congress,” said Messinger, an elder stateswoman in Manhattan’s liberal Jewish circles, who is backing Nadler.

“This is, as far as I know, the largest concentration of Jews anywhere in the world,” she added, “so that’s pretty dramatic.”

Nadler, an Upper West Side Democrat who is the longest-serving Jewish member of the House, finds himself fighting for political survival this summer after a court-appointed mapmaker combined key parts of his district with the Upper East Side seat represented by Representative Carolyn Maloney.

The Aug. 23 contest between two powerful Democratic House committee chairs, both nearing the end of storied careers, will undoubtedly turn on many factors, grand and prosaic: ideology, geography, long-standing political rivalries, and who turns out to the polls in New York’s sleepy end of summer.

But for Jews, who once numbered 2 million people in New York City and have done as much as any group to shape its modern identity, the race also has the potential to be a watershed moment — a test of how much being an identifiably Jewish candidate still matters in a city where the tides of demographic and political clout have slowly shifted toward New Yorkers of Black, Latino, and Asian heritage.

“At a gut level, New York City without a Jewish representative would feel like — someplace else,” said Letty Cottin Pogrebin, an author, founding editor of Ms. magazine, and self-described “dyed-in-the-wool New York Jew.”

“You know, there are 57 varieties of Jews. We are racially and politically and religiously diverse to the point of lunacy sometimes,” she said. “You need somebody in the room who can decode our differences and explain the complexity of our issues.”

Nadler, 75, has acknowledged his particular status on the campaign trail, and he wears his Jewishness with pride. Raised Orthodox in 1950s Brooklyn, he attended a yeshiva in the Crown Heights neighborhood before his desire to study neuroscience led him to Stuyvesant High School. He still speaks some Yiddish; worships at B’nai Jeshurun, a historic Upper West Side synagogue; and sent some of his constituents swooning when he showed up to Donald Trump’s impeachment vote toting a babka from Zabar’s.

So far, though, he has mostly left it to others to make an identity-based case for his candidacy, opting to spend his time talking about his record as a progressive stalwart. Nadler declined an interview request.

New York sent its first Jewish representative, a merchant named Emanuel B. Hart, to Congress in 1851. By 1992, when Nadler arrived in the House, there were eight Jewish members representing parts of New York City alone.

Today, nine of the 13 members representing parts of the five boroughs are Black or Latino. Another is Asian American.

The rise and fall of Jewish influence is a clear, familiar arc in a city that has absorbed waves of immigrants, who grew in numbers, economic power, and, eventually, political stature — only to be supplanted by those who followed. It happened to the Dutch, English, Germans, Irish, and Italians, and now to New York’s Jews, who at their peak in the 1950s accounted for one-quarter or more of the city’s total population and gained footholds at all levels of government.

Since then, large numbers of Jews have left the city, said Daniel Soyer, a historian at Fordham University who has written about New York Jewish history, bringing the present population to just over 1 million. At the same time, many American Jews began to assimilate and secularize, weakening the shared identity that drove them to vote as a cohesive group and elect their own candidates; some left the Democratic Party, their longtime home.

“There are new groups coming in who are flexing their political power,” said Eliot L. Engel, a former Jewish congressman from the Bronx who lost a Democratic primary in 2020 to Jamaal Bowman, a young Black educator. “I guess that’s what makes America great.”

Those changes have helped push Jews toward coalition building, de-emphasizing the need for Jewish candidates to represent Jewish interests.

The new 12th Congressional District — which covers the width of Manhattan, from Union Square roughly to the top of Central Park — is believed to be the most Jewish in the country, home to a diverse array of Orthodox, conservative, reform, and secular Jews.

Maloney, who is Presbyterian but represents a sizable Jewish population on the East Side, has positioned herself as a staunch ally of Israel and American Jews.

Her campaign is challenging Nadler for Jewish votes and has highlighted her authorship of a bill promoting Holocaust education and, above all, a vote against former president Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal.