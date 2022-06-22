Max Fried beats Braves in arbitration, gets $6.85 million

Teams have a 9-4 advantage in decisions. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing later this week. He is asking for $21 million and the team is offering $17 million.

Pitcher Max Fried won his salary arbitration case Wednesday against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and was given his $6.85 million request instead of the team’s $6.6 million offer.

Outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), and injured reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost their hearings.

Advertisement

Fried, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried made $3.5 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Fried is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA this season. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Also winning were Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million).

Astros’ José Siri posts, deletes profane tweet after admiring home run

A day after Houston outfielder José Siri called his bat-flip home run celebration against the New York Mets “an error,” he seemingly backtracked with a profane tweet that was later deleted.

While not addressing the incident directly, Siri’s tweet said: “(expletive) bad opinions. have fun.” It was quickly deleted before Wednesday’s game.

Houston was up 7-2 in the eighth inning against the Mets on Tuesday when Siri snapped an 0-for-10 slump with a solo homer to the train tracks above left field in Minute Maid Park. He flipped his bat and admired the shot for a several seconds before trotting to first base, a sequence manager Dusty Baker was not happy with.

Advertisement

“He should have ran,” Baker said after the game. “Back in our day, the next guy would have gotten drilled.”

Siri was asked about the incident after the game and seemed contrite.

“I know I made an error there,” Siri said Tuesday night through a translator. “I spoke to some of our guys and, yeah, I just made an error.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter said some of his players were upset by Siri’s actions, but that many of them were unfazed.

“There are certain things that you do talk about — right and wrong — but you don’t want to impose the way you were brought up in the game (on them),” Showalter said. " (Like) ‘hey, guys, you’re supposed to be mad at that.’”

Ex-Brewers outfielder Cain clears waivers, becomes free agent

Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.

Cain was designated for assignment by the Brewers on the same day he reached 10 years of major league service, enabling him to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund.

The 36-year-old Cain was batting .179 with one homer and nine RBIs in 43 games this season. He is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018.

When he was designated for assignment Saturday, Cain spoke as though his playing days might be over.

Advertisement

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain said at the time. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me, for sure.”

Cain made the All-Star Game and finished seventh in the NL MVP balloting in 2018 while helping the Brewers win their first NL Central title since 2011 and come a game away from their first World Series appearance since 1982. He won a Gold Glove the following year as the Brewers returned to the playoffs.

Cain helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015, his first year as an All-Star.

Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID protocols

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols for 11 games.

“I might be the healthiest guy that you might be around ever during this whole thing right now,” Melvin said during his media session before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melvin said he’s been asymptomatic for the last nine days. He went into the protocols in between games of a doubleheader on June 11. He said he felt a little scratch in his throat and tested positive. “The next day I had no symptoms. I’ve had no symptoms the entire time since.”

Advertisement

“It feels great to be back. That was very unsettling to sit around like that and have to watch games for that long and feeling the way I did. It’s a crazy world we live in,” he added.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed 10 games in Melvin’s absence and bench coach Ryan Christenson was cleared from protocols in time to manage Tuesday night. Christenson went into protocols the same time as Melvin.

The Padres went 6-5 in Melvin’s absence. They entered Wednesday’s play percentage points behind the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.