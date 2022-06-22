Boston Marathon TV coverage will move to Channel 5/ESPN as of next year

ESPN will air the marathon live across the nation on its flagship channel from 8:30 a.m. through 1 p.m., while WCVB will begin its regional coverage at 4 in the morning and stay with the event until 8 in the evening.

WCVB (Channel 5) and ESPN will begin broadcasting the race with the 127th running next April 17.

Other New England stations in Manchester, N.H. (WMUR), Portland-Auburn, Maine (WMTW), and Burlington, Vt. (WPTZ) will simulcast WCVB’s broadcast, with the race also to be live-streamed on Very Local Boston.

“We’re honored to partner with ESPN and WCVB Channel 5, respected market leaders who bring a spirit of innovation and thoughtful storytelling that will propel the mission of the BAA and legacy of the world’s oldest annual marathon forward,” said Jack Fleming, acting CEO of the BAA.

“Both have established a tradition of broadcasting world-class athletic events, and we are excited to build on this tradition together into the future.”

The partnership, of undetermined length, ends the longtime ties of WBZ (Channel 4) to the marathon. The station’s exclusive broadcast rights began in 2007.

As part of the new deal, WCVB will broadcast and live-stream other BAA events, including this Sunday’s BAA 10K, the BAA 5K, and the BAA Half Marathon.

“WCVB has a proud history of covering the market’s marquee events, and the Boston Marathon is the perfect addition to Channel 5′s signature, local programming,” said Kyle Grimes, WCVB president/general manager. “We also look forward to working with the BAA year-round to highlight their many other athletic events as well as the great work they do in the community.”

“The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most recognizable and best-known sporting events and we’re proud to be able to bring it to ESPN viewers for years to come,” said Burke Magnus, president/programming and original content for ESPN. “We look forward to working with the BAA and WCVB to present the stories and athletic achievements of this classic race.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.