British Open to allow players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf series to compete at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday.

The US Open had allowed players who were banned by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV Golf series to play at last week’s tournament in Massachusetts.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.