Caeleb Dressel withdraws from swimming world championships

Caeleb Dressel’s world swimming championships are over with just two gold medals from Budapest. USA Swimming withdrew its star male swimmer from the rest of the competition for unspecified medical reasons on Wednesday. “He’s just not fit to compete right now. And so we just needed to make that decision. It needed to be a quick decision,” American team manager Lindsay Mintenko told journalists. Mintenko said she could not be more specific about the reasons for Dressel’s withdrawal, but that he may decide to speak about it himself. She declined to say whether it was a mental or physical problem. Dressel had appeared in good shape.

Katie Ledecky claimed her 18th gold at a worlds by helping the United States win the women’s 4x200 freestyle. The 25-year-old Ledecky now has 21 medals, extending her record for the most among female swimmers in the competition. Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200 butterfly for her first title at the world swimming championships before 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici claimed his second. Popovici won the men’s 100 freestyle to add to the 200 freestyle he won on Monday. He is just the second man to achieve the double at a worlds, after American swimmer Jim Montgomery in 1973, and he’s the first Romanian swimmer to win two golds at a worlds.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

WNBA

Griner honorary All-Star starter

Brittney Griner was named an honorary starter for the WNBA All-Star game by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag. Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson received the most votes from fans and were selected as co-captains for the event. They will be joined by Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles’s Nneka Ogwumike and Chicago’s Candace Parker. The starting guards, in addition to Bird, are New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The league’s coaches will vote for the 12 reserves and the co-captains will draft their rosters on July 2. The game will take place on July 10 in Chicago with a 3-point competition and skills challenge the day before. Dozens of organizations representing people of color, women and LGBTQ voters called on President Joe Biden to strike a deal for Griner’s release. The letter said the United States “has acknowledged that Brittney is essentially a political pawn in classifying her as wrongfully detained.” And while the signatories cited “deep appreciation” for the administration’s efforts to free Griner, “we now urge you to make a deal to get Brittney back home to America immediately and safely.” … Stefanie Dolson scored 16 points, including one of New York’s 13 3-pointers with 1:29 left, and Ionescu had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Liberty beat the host Connecticut Sun, 81-77. Courtney Williams scored 16 points for Connecticut (12-6). Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner each scored 12, and Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points.

Advertisement

NBA

Pistons trade Grant to Portland

Jerami Grant averaged 19.2 points per game last year for Detroit. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the biggest part of the return being a first-round pick in 2025, which is top-four protected. Detroit also gets the No. 36 pick in the draft Thursday. It also gives Portland a big boost after a disappointing season, one where perennial All-Star Damian Lillard missed much of the year while injured. He and Grant were teammates on the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Tokyo Games last summer … The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade, who made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team’s resurgence. Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games … Nearly $100,000 in cash was taken in a Sunday night burglary at the Atlanta home of retired star Vince Carter, according to an incident report released by Atlanta Police. Two guns and more than $16,000 was recovered later outside the 10,000-square-foot home in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Carter told police the recovered money was a small portion of $100,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said … Fanatics founder Michael Rubin is selling his stake in the company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Rubin, worth an estimated $8 billion according to Forbes, said on social media posts he was “shifting from part-owner " of the teams run by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and “back to life-long fan.”

Advertisement

Hockey

Wolves take 2-1 lead in Calder Cup Finals

Behind 36 saves from goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, the Chicago Wolves earned a 4-0 shutout win over the Thunderbirds in Springfield in Game 3 of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Finals. The Wolves took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series … Hockey Canada’s federal funding is being frozen in the wake of the national organization’s handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Hockey Canada will only have funding restored once it discloses the recommendations it received from an independent law firm hired to investigate the alleged incident four years ago, Minster for Sport Pascale St-Onge said in a statement. Hockey Canada quietly settled the lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assaulted by members of the country’s 2018 gold-medal winning world junior hockey team at an organization function.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Oklahoma in College World Series final

Oklahoma's David Sandlin helped lift the Sooners past Texas A&M Wednesday at the College World Series. John Peterson/Associated Press

David Sandlin held Texas A&M to one run and struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jimmy Crooks’s three-run homer in the first held up and Oklahoma advanced to the Men’s College World Series baseball finals with a 5-1 victory in Omaha, Neb. … Bruton Smith, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the series’ most eccentric and successful promoters, is dead at 95 … The host Worcester Red Sox shut out Charlotte Knights, 4-0, in Triple A baseball … Eight people who took care of soccer legend Diego Maradona will be tried in Argentina courts for homicide, according to a ruling released following an investigation into his November 2020 death because of cardiac arrest. The ruling said that eight people, including doctors, nurses and a psychologist who cared for Maradona at the time of his death, are accused of “simple homicide,” a serious charge that means taking a life with intent. A medical board appointed to investigate Maradona’s death concluded in 2021 that the soccer star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.”