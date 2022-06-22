Derek Jeter offers best wishes to his namesake, Jeter Downs ... most of the time

Jeter Downs had one famous fan keeping a close eye on him when he made his big-league debut Wednesday night for the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter took to social media Wednesday to offer congratulations and best wishes to the young infielder — with one sizable disclaimer.

“Had the chance to meet [Jeter Downs] a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then),” wrote Jeter. “Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees.”