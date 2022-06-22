fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Derek Jeter offers best wishes to his namesake, Jeter Downs ... most of the time

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 22, 2022, 1 hour ago
Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs made his major league debut on Wednesday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jeter Downs had one famous fan keeping a close eye on him when he made his big-league debut Wednesday night for the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter took to social media Wednesday to offer congratulations and best wishes to the young infielder — with one sizable disclaimer.

“Had the chance to meet [Jeter Downs] a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then),” wrote Jeter. “Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees.”

Downs, who was named after the former New York shortstop, was hitting .180 with 11 homers, 21 RBIs, and 11 steals in 53 games this year for Triple-A Worcester. The 23-year-old was hitting ninth and playing third base for the Red Sox Wednesday.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

