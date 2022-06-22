Game 70: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be going for a sweep of the Tigers Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Their 5-4 win on Tuesday moved them to a season-high seven games above .500, as Trevor Story picked a good time to end his home run drought, blasting a three-run shot in the fourth inning to snap the skid at 22 games.
The Sox have now won six straight series, and are 10-1-2 in their last 13 series after going 1-7-1 to begin the season. They are just a half-game behind Toronto for second place in the American League East.
The Sox will be off on Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip with a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday, followed by trips to Toronto and Chicago, where they will face the Cubs.
Michael Wacha will be on the mound Wednesday as the Sox conclude their nine-game homestand.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
TIGERS (26-42): TBA
Pitching: LHP Tarik Skubal (5-4, 3.13 ERA)
RED SOX (38-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (5-1, 2.28 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Tigers vs. Wacha: Tucker Barnhart 4-20, Javier Báez 6-22, Miguel Cabrera 2-3, Jeimer Candelario 0-3, Harold Castro 1-2, Willi Castro 0-2, Robbie Grossman 0-4, Eric Haase 1-2, Jonathan Schoop 0-4
Red Sox vs. Skubal: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-2
Stat of the day: The Sox are 28-12 since May 8, their best 40-game span since 2018.
Notes: Wacha has faced the Tigers twice in his career, getting no-decisions each time while giving up two runs in a combined 9 ⅓ innings. … Skubal tossed five scoreless innings in his lone career start against the Red Sox last season. He has lost his last two starts, allowing four runs in four innings to Toronto on June 12 before giving up five runs in five innings at home to Texas on Friday. … The Tigers are 7-10 this season when recording 10 or more hits, the only team in the majors to have a losing record when doing so. … Miguel Cabrera has 3,050 hits in his career, three shy of tying Rod Carew for 27th place in MLB history.
