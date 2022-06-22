Game 70: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be going for a sweep of the Tigers Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Their 5-4 win on Tuesday moved them to a season-high seven games above .500, as Trevor Story picked a good time to end his home run drought, blasting a three-run shot in the fourth inning to snap the skid at 22 games.

The Sox have now won six straight series, and are 10-1-2 in their last 13 series after going 1-7-1 to begin the season. They are just a half-game behind Toronto for second place in the American League East.

The Sox will be off on Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip with a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday, followed by trips to Toronto and Chicago, where they will face the Cubs.