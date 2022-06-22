Patriots will wear red throwback jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets for select games in 2022

The Patriots dropped the news Wednesday afternoon with a video featuring center David Andrews, linebacker Matthew Judon, special teams captain Matthew Slater, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Hall of Famer Andre Tippett also appeared in the video. Multiple players shared the announcement on social media in excitement.

The team’s throwback red jerseys, with white and blue shoulder stripes, will be making a return for select games this year, much to the delight of the fan base. A white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo and white pants with red and blue stripes round out the look.

The Patriots are bringing back an old-time favorite for the 2022 season.

The Patriots periodically wore the uniform as alternates between 1994 and 2012, going 9-3, before the NFL instituted a player safety rule that mandated clubs use only one helmet each year. As a result of the change, New England stashed the red combination for a decade.

But the league updated its policies in June 2021 and approved the addition of a second helmet. So, the Patriots immediately knew what they wanted to bring back.

Slater and safety Devin McCourty are the only two players still on the roster since the last time the team wore red.

Teams can wear their throwback alternates up to three times per season.

