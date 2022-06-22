Red Sox dig out of early hole to complete sweep of Tigers

The Sox’ 6-2 win against the Tigers Wednesday cemented a three-game sweep and a 7-2 homestand to follow up a strong road trip.

The Red Sox are keeping their heads down. They aren’t looking over their shoulders, or even looking up at the standings. The goal for them involves the process of the present. Play who’s in front of you, exist in the moment, and the rest will hopefully follow.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tarik Skubal has been a bright spot on an otherwise putrid Tigers team. The Detroit lefthander entered his start Wednesday evening sporting a 3.13 ERA in 13 starts (74 ⅔ innings pitched), with 79 strikeouts and just 14 batters.

But Skubal struggled in his previous two outings before Wednesday, allowing a combined nine runs (all earned), entering Wednesday searching for a bounceback start. Instead, he had six runs charged to his pitching bill in just 4 ⅔ innings.

⋅ The Sox were relentless in their attack at the plate, beginning with Jarren Duran, whose two-run double down the left field line in the third inning knotted the game at 2-2. Duran’s extra-base hit, in part, was made possible by his at-bat in the first inning.

Skubal sports a five-pitch mix and Duran saw his full arsenal with the exception of his changeup. In a nine-pitch at-bat, Duran fouled off five pitches, before reaching on an error when his speed forced Javy Baéz into an errant throw from shortstop.

In the third, Skubal went inside to Duran with a sinker. The outfielder got the result he wanted after just two pitches this time, pulling his hands in and shooting the ball the other way.

▪ Rob Refsnyder followed Duran’s exploits with his first homer for the Red Sox and his first of the season, a two-run blast to left-center that was initially ruled a double prior to review.

▪ The Sox stuck with that opposite-field approach against Skubal in the fifth. This time it was Alex Verdugo who also took a sinker in and shot it the other way for a two-run single. It stretched the Sox lead to 6-2, giving Boston plenty of insurance.

▪ Michael Wacha looked as if he would be in for a rough night.

The Tigers jumped on Wacha from the outset following a two-run homer by Javy Baéz in the top of the first. It was Baéz’s second homer in as many nights and his third against the Red Sox this year. It put the Sox in a 2-0 hole. That, however, would be all the Tigers could muster against Wacha, who went on to complete five consecutive scoreless innings.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.