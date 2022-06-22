For the unvaccinated Jarren Duran, the Red Sox upcoming trip to Toronto will be a lost opportunity

Duran has been little short of dazzling in his big league fill-in opportunities this year. Over nine games, he’s hitting .303/.378/.485 with two steals in place of primary Red Sox centerfielder and leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández. He’s looked like a dynamic player with a chance to contribute to the Sox for years to come — already capable of making a short-term impact for a contending team.

At a time when Jarren Duran is offering a compelling glimpse of his potential impact on the Red Sox lineup, the 25-year-old won’t be available to the team next week for a key series in Toronto against the Blue Jays because he has chosen to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

For now, Duran’s place in the big leagues is temporary — dependent on Hernández being on the injured list. But while Duran had initially seemed likely to return to the minors by the forthcoming road trip, his stay has been lengthened by the incumbent’s slower-than-expected return to the field.

With a return to division play on tap in Toronto, Hernández — who has been on the injured list since June 8, and is eligible to return to the roster — remains sidelined as his injury lingers. Wednesday marked the second straight day in which he couldn’t take part in baseball activities, and manager Alex Cora said there’s a chance he won’t be able to return for Toronto.

Yet with Canada requiring any visitors to the country to be vaccinated at least 14 days in advance of entry, Duran will be ineligible to stay with the Sox. Assuming Hernández isn’t ready, Duran presumably would join closer Tanner Houck on the restricted list, with the Sox summoning another player from Triple-A Worcester.

“He’s not vaccinated. He’s not going over there,” manager Alex Cora said. “We should be OK. We’ll make the move that we have to make. Hopefully Kiké can be [in Toronto], but if he’s not, we’ll make the adjustments and we’ll be OK.”

Duran joins Houck as Red Sox players who will be unable to play in Toronto. In April, Houck — then in the rotation — and Kutter Crawford (now in Triple-A) were unable to play in a series against the Blue Jays because they are unvaccinated.

“It is tough [to miss games] but it’s still a personal decision. Everybody gets to make their own decision,” Duran told MassLive.com. “We’re a family here and people have their reasons for getting it, people have their reasons for not getting it. It’s nice to know we’re supported in whatever we do.”

For Duran, Houck, and Crawford, the decision to remain unvaccinated comes with professional consequences. The players lose both their salary and service time (used to calculate arbitration eligibility and free agency) while on the restricted list.

For Duran (who missed time last September with a COVID infection and was once again sidelined by an infection in April) and Crawford, the decision also comes with a lost opportunity to make an impression for players who have yet to establish themselves in the big leagues. Versatile Triple-A prospect Ryan Fitzgerald — a former indie leaguer who has clawed his way to Triple-A Worcester, where his performance has him on the brink of the big leagues — likewise would not be a candidate to join the Sox in Canada because he remains unvaccinated.

“If I miss my [big league] shot because of that, it is what it is. I’m not going to think twice about it,” Fitzgerald said recently. “Somewhere down the line, if I feel that I need to be protected, then by all means I’ll get it. … I’ve already had [COVID] and came through the other side just fine.”

MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed that vaccination would be a matter of individual player choice in 2021, a stance that remained in place in 2022. (MLB considered but did not implement a requirement for minor leaguers not on the 40-man roster — and thus not covered by the Collective Bargaining Agreement —to get vaccinated.)

Nonetheless, the decision not to vaccinate comes with team consequences, as the Red Sox are assured of missing one of their most valuable relievers as well as potentially a player who has served as a catalyst.

The Yankees seemed relieved that they were able to head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays with their full complement of players thanks to a 100 percent vaccination rate on their big league roster. But other teams have joined the Sox in not having all of their players available for games in Toronto.

The Twins lacked four players, including outfielder Max Kepler and reliever Emilio Pagan. The A’s were without three players, headlined by lefty A.J. Puk.

The White Sox went to Canada without key pitchers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman. Robbie Ray — who won the Cy Young Award pitching for the Blue Jays in 2021 — couldn’t accompany the Mariners to Toronto.

Still, the consequences of each absence are potentially considerable on a team basis. One season after the Red Sox edged out Toronto by one game for a Wild Card spot, the Blue Jays and Red Sox are separated by one-half game in the AL East.

“We know that one game, one pitch, one inning changes the course of the season,” said Cora. “We lived it last year.”

Moving forward, as they near the halfway point in an effort to return to the postseason, the Red Sox will hope that they are not left with a similar realization this year — one focused on the consequences of players who could not play due to either injury or choice.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.