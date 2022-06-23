Author readings around Boston June 26-July 2

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Michelle Cusolito (“Diving Deep: Using Machines to Explore the Ocean”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Jessica B. Harris (“High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey From Africa to America”) is in conversation with Tamika Francis virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5 for virtual attendance and for students, $15 for in-person general admission, and $25 for premiere in-person attendance) . . . William Martin (“December ‘41: A WWII Thriller”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Ann Kansfield (“Be the Brave One: Living Your Spiritual Values Out Loud and Other Life Lessons”) is in conversation with Michele Bagby Allan at 7 p.m. at Morrill Memorial Library . . . Jenny Mollen (“City of Likes”) is in conversation with Jason Biggs in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers (tickets are $29 and include a copy of the book) . . . Michelle Wilde Anderson (“The Fight to Save the Town: Reimagining Discarded America”) is in conversation with Dan Rivera in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Nancy Rubin Stuart (“Poor Richard’s Women: Deborah Read Franklin and the Other Women Behind the Founding Father”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Tales of Cape Cod . . . Rebecca Soffer (“The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Ibram X. Kendi (“How to Raise an Antiracist”) reads in person at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilbur (tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Erica George (“The Edge of Summer”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Geraldine Brooks (“Horse”) is in conversation with Jacki Lyden at 6 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Bill McKibben (“The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Caleb Gayle (“We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power”) is in conversation with Deborah Douglas in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jessica Martin (“For the Love of the Bard”) is in conversation with Katie Cotugno in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Robert Jackson Bennett (“Locklands”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Aveyard (“Blade Breaker”) is in conversation with Tashie Bhuiyan at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $20 and include a copy of the book) . . . John Shattuck and Sushma Raman (“Holding Together: The Hijacking of Rights in America and How to Reclaim Them for Everyone”) are in conversation with Mathias Risse in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Melissa Albert (“Our Crooked Hearts”) is in conversation with Julie C. Dao in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Peter S. Canellos (“The Great Dissenter: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $23 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Sulari Gentill (“The Woman in the Library”) reads at 7 p.m. at Morrill Memorial Library.
THURSDAY
Rebecca Wragg Sykes (“Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Maya Tatsukawa (“Sunday Pancakes”) is in conversation with Dane Liu at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Nathaniel Philbrick (“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Marie Myung-Ok Lee (“The Evening Hero”) is in conversation with Rick Moody in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Tillie Walden (“Clementine Book One”) is in conversation with Robin Brenner in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Wesley Straton (“The Bartender’s Cure”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.