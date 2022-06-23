Local bestsellers for the week ended June 19

2. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

3. Sparring Partners John Grisham Doubleday

4. This Time Tomorrow Emma Straub Riverhead

5. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

6. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

7. The Midcoast Adam White Hogarth

8. Flying Solo Linda Holmes Ballantine

9. The Latecomer Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon

10. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

3. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Rough Draft: A Memoir Katy Tur Atria/One Signal Publishers

6. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

8. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

9. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

10. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney Picador

7. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

8. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

9. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

10. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

3. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

4. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City Andrea Elliott Random House

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.