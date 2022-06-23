Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

DIERKS BENTLEY The down-to-earth country crooner’s latest tour is named after his collegial 2021 single “Beers on Me,” although his strength as a performer lies in his ability to balance party-hearty cuts like that with introspective offerings like the title track of his 2016 full-length “Black.” Blues-rock belter Elle King, who has collaborated with Bentley on two songs, including the recent reuniting-lovers duet “Worth a Shot,” will also appear. June 24, 7 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS The rock stalwarts celebrate five decades of melting blues, country, rock, and soul into their own concoction; vocalist Michael McDonald, whose inimitable baritone led Doobies classics like the pumping “Takin’ It to the Streets” and the witheringly slick “What a Fool Believes,” rejoins the band for the first time in a quarter-century. June 25, 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

SUPERCRUSH This Seattle band specializes in sublime, gooey rock that combines the hooks and vocal harmonies of power pop with chugging riffs and multiple layers of fuzz. June 28, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

GREEN RIVER FESTIVAL This festival has moved up a month from its usual July date but offers another enticing lineup over its three days of roots-focused but not roots-exclusive music. This year’s iteration includes Allison Russell, Waxahatchee, Rayland Baxter, Las Cafeteras, Sarah Borges, Natu Camara, and frequent festival visitors Lake Street Dive. June 24-26 (see website for start times and schedules). $170 (weekend), $60-$85 (day). Franklin County Fairgrounds, 85 Wisdom Way, Greenfield. www.greenriverfestival.com

ROBIN LANE Boston institution Robin Lane has just put out a record, “Dirt Road to Heaven,” that highlights the singer-songwriter side of her musical personality. She’s celebrating the release with a brunch-time show Sunday. Northampton Americana outfit Opal Canyon also performs. June 26, noon. $25. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

AMERICAN AQUARIUM Longtime residents of the rock end of the alt-country tent, this North Carolina band is touring in support of its ninth record, “Chicamacomico,” which winds its way through trials and tribulations before closing with a beautiful expression of the power of music. Caroline Spence opens. June 30, 8 p.m. $18. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

GINA COLEMAN & MISTY BLUES CELEBRATE THE QUEENS OF THE BLUES The 2019 International Blues Challenge finalists pay tribute in song and story to four undeniable female blues greats: Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown, and Koko Taylor. June 25, 8 p.m. $25-$45. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

DANILO PEREZ & THE GLOBAL MESSENGERS The brilliant Panamanian pianist, composer, and educator has played with such giants as Dizzy Gillespie and Wayne Shorter. His Messengers band members are all graduates of the Berklee Global Jazz Institute that he founded: American vocalist Farayi Malek, Greek laouto (lute) player Vasilis Kostas, and Palestinians Naseem Alatras (cello) and Tareq Rantisi (percussion). June 25, 8 p.m. $35-$145. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

A NIGHT IN NEW ORLEANS WITH THE REVOLUTIONARY SNAKE ENSEMBLE The Jazz All Ways Sunday Series culminates with an evening of funky beats and electrifying improvisations by Boston’s own explosive Big Easy-inspired brass band, led by saxophonist Ken Field. June 26, 7 p.m. $10. Zuzu Music Room, 474 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. www.jazzboston.org/jazz-all-ways

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

MEMENTO MORI Want to make like Lana Del Rey and embrace the summertime sadness? Get thee to the season debut of the Somerville-based Society for Historically Informed Performance (SoHIP), featuring soprano and viola da gambist Sarah Coffman and lutenist Charles Iner; the duo will present a program of 17th-century English music that confronts mortality head-on. June 30, 8 p.m. Emmanuel Church. www.sohipboston.org

HALCYON MUSIC FESTIVAL The Portsmouth, N.H.-based chamber music festival directed by Boston Trio pianist Heng-Jin Park wraps up its 2022 iteration this weekend; Friday evening’s “Struggle and Release” program features music by Mozart, Barber, and Brahms, while Saturday’s “Tradition and Evolution” offers Hindemith, Mendelssohn, and Beethoven. Live stream available. June 24 and 25, 7 p.m. www.halcyonmusicfestival.org

ROCKPORT MUSIC It’s a busy week on Cape Ann, as pianist Piers Lane offers Beethoven sonatas and Chopin waltzes in the Friday sunset slot (June 24), pianist/composer Marc-André Hamelin teams up with the burgeoning Viano Quartet (June 25), violinist Ray Chen sets off virtuosic fireworks (June 26), and violist Hsin-Yung Huang meets pipa master Wu Man for a program influenced by the two artists’ Chinese roots, including a world premiere by Grawemeyer Award-winning composer Lei Liang (June 30). Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BOSTON NEW WORKS FESTIVAL After being chosen from among more than 65 submissions from Boston-area playwrights in response to an initiative by Moonbox Productions, seven new plays will be showcased on five different stages. June 23-26. Hosted by Moonbox Productions. At Calderwood Pavilion and Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.moonboxproductions.org

KAIT After an animatronic sex doll kills her abusive owner, the doll’s original programmer and a lawyer fight to prevent a robotics corporation from destroying her. Rebecca Petchenik’s “sci-fi legal drama” stars Clara Tan in the title role. Directed by Tan. At The Rockwell, Somerville. June 23-25. 617-628-4445, https://tinyurl.com/KAIT2022

WICKED Not a moment of this outstanding production feels rote or phoned-in. Starring Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba and Jennafer Newberry as Glinda, this “Wicked” has a freshness, even urgency, about it, as if doing justice to this musical matters as much to this stellar road company as it does to the young spectators in the seats. Stephen Schwartz’s score still glows and burns, still stirs and soars. Directed by Joe Mantello. Through July 24. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING In this world premiere of Tara L. Wilson Noth’s drama, an attorney (DeAnna Supplee) mourning the death of her baby daughter agrees to represent a Black teenager (Justin Sturgis) accused of murder. As she battles to prove his innocence, the attorney is “forced to confront the devastating truth about marriage, race and the woman she has chosen to be,” according to press materials. Directed by Kimille Howard. Through July 9. Berkshire Theatre Group, Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge. 413-997-4444, www.berkshiretheatregroup.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSTON DANCE THEATER The company, led by founder/co-director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, collaborates with Boston-based composer/multi-instrumentalist Yoni Battat for a new dance work with live music created to celebrate multiculturalism and resilience. June 25-26, 2 p.m., Free. Rose Kennedy Greenway Fountain. www.bostondancetheater.com/performances

THE BEING HEARD INITIATIVE Twenty dancers, poets, and filmmakers from Mattapan to Chelsea have joined together to create a series of live performances and film showings that they hope will stir the Boston community to talk about racism. This weekend features a live performance of “Suite Talk” in Nubian Square. June 26, Free. Blair Parking Lot (Dudley and Washington). https://beheard-world.webflow.io/

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL In addition to high-profile performances in the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre (Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company this coming week), a rich vein of programming this season happens outdoors on the Henry J. Leir Stage. The versatile LA-based repertory troupe BODYTRAFFIC brings a promising program that includes Micaela Taylor’s James Brown-fueled “SNAP,” Matthew Neenan’s joyous “A Million Voices,” and Brian Brooks’s duet “Notes on Fall.” June 29-July 3, $25-$35. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

THE QUEEN OF NÖRI Holly Stone’s Boston-based StoneWorks Productions presents this evening-length original story ballet about a queen who tries to save her kingdom from war by resorting to dark magic. Set to music by Ian Guthrie, the contemporary ballet explores parenthood and the perils of power. June 26, $24-$34. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

PATRICK KELLY: RUNWAY OF LOVE This show celebrates the Mississippi-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose short life — he died in 1990 at 35 years old — was jam-packed with innovative and provocative work that drew on everything from Parisian club fashion to his childhood growing up in the American South. His designs, the museum says, “pushed racial and cultural boundaries, asserted Black empowerment, and were rooted in expressions of love and joy.” A revival of a 2014 exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2022 version includes a display of Kelly’s “significant” collection of racist memorabilia. Through Nov. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

Patrick Kelly’s Fall/Winter 1988-1989 advertising campaign. "Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love," is on view at the Peabody Essex Museum June 25-Nov. 6. Oliviero Toscani/Courtesy of the Estate of Patrick Kelly/Copyright Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

RODIN IN THE UNITED STATES: CONFRONTING THE MODERN Some 1,300 works by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin are held by museums in the United States, testament not only to the artist’s success but to the many advocates on this side of the ocean who made it so. This exhibition, hosted by the Clark, gathers 50 sculptures and 25 drawings that explore the reputation-building effort that cemented Rodin’s work at the center of the American experience of early modern art. Through Sept. 18. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

CELEBRATING COLLAGE: A 20TH ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art lost its namesake when Carle, the legendary children’s book author and illustrator, died last year at 91. But his legacy lives on: The museum celebrates 20 years this weekend, opening this show of 90 collages by Carle and other icons including Leo Lionni, alongside a new generation of collagists like Ekua Holmes and Thao Lam. Through Dec. 31. The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, 125 West Bay Road, Amherst. 413-559-6300, www.carlemuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

DUANE SLICK: AN UTTERANCE AND ITS ECHO Fresh off his first solo museum exhibition at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Slick, a member of the Meskwaki Nation of Iowa and the Ho-Chunk Nation of Nebraska, brings his paintings to Provincetown. Some portray the artist’s longtime muse, the coyote — a character in many Native American myths. Others feature horizontal stripes inspired by the American flag. Through June 29. Albert Merola Gallery, 424 Commercial St., Provincetown. 508-487-4424, www.albertmerolagallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Duane Slick, "Locating the Third Eye," 2020 Duane Slick





EVENTS

Comedy

BRIAN REGAN In his latest special, “On the Rocks,” the ace joke writer encapsulates the experience of visiting his doctor as an older man. “Just above my right knee,” he remembers saying, “there’s a little area, about 3 inches up, it’s about the size of a fist? That’s where it doesn’t hurt.” June 24, 7:30 p.m. $39-$69. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

RON FUNCHES The affable comic was proud to buy a house for himself and his son with stand-up comedy money, but it can get awkward when he explains his job to his neighbors who “actually work,” as he puts it. “I just kind of get high and then mumble into a microphone,” he says. “Did you know that was a lucrative profession? Guess I just had a better guidance counselor than you.” June 25, 7 p.m. $20. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

COMEDY AT BOSTON BOWL Corey Rodrigues headlines this show, which host Phoebe Angle hopes will become a monthly staple at Boston Bowl. Also featuring Chris D. and Jaylene Tran. Bowling, pool tables, or arcade games are included in the ticket price. June 29, 7 p.m. $22. Boston Bowl, 820 Morrissey Blvd. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

FAMILY PRIDE PICNIC AND PLAYGROUND MEETUP Bring a picnic blanket and a nice lunch, or just rely on the snacks and ice cream provided by JCC Greater Boston at this fun meetup celebrating Pride Month. If the weather’s nice, your child can cool off in the Waldstein Park splash pad. June 26, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Waldstein Park, 1 Strathmore Road, Brookline. bostonjcc.org

MATILDA THE MUSICAL It may not have Danny DeVito, but “Matilda the Musical” still holds the magic of this classic Roald Dahl story. Don’t miss this musical performance from the Watertown Children’s Theatre Junior Players. June 24-26, showtimes vary. $15. Watertown Children’s Theatre, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. mosesianarts.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA STREET STAGE It’s never too early to expose your little one to the art form of opera, and this is a chance to do it for free. Don’t miss performances from Zaray Rodriquez, Yukiko Oba, and Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción Youth, the community development organization co-sponsoring the event. June 30, 5 p.m. Free. Plaza Betances, 100 W. Dedham St. blo.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















