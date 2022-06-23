New cabins in Maine, a Cape bucket list book, and foldable trekking poles

Travelers looking for the next-new-thing may want to check out The Wanderer Cottages, debuting this month in Kennebunk, Maine. Launched by the founders of Batson River Brewing & Distilling, the stylish collection of 17 petite, surf lodge-inspired cottages is located less than a mile or two from Kennebunk’s town and beaches. Amenities include breakfast bags, lounge pool, complimentary cruiser bikes, and on-staff activity specialist for local recommendations. The Wanderer offers two styles of cottages, studios and one-bedrooms, outfitted with queen beds, Frette linens, Cuddledown bedding, locally-made Maine Woodworks furniture, bathrooms with Grown Alchemist products, wet bar for preparing coffee or cocktails, and outdoor living spaces. Book by June 30 for the Grand Opening Offer: 20-percent off a three-night midweek stay with $50 gift card to Batson River Brewing & Distilling. Otherwise, rates from $299/night. 207-849-7400, wanderercottages.com

CAPE AND ISLANDS BUCKET LIST BOOK

Think you’ve already experienced all the Cape and Islands have to offer? Freelance food and travel writer Kim Foley MacKinnon’s new book, “100 Things to Do on Cape Cod and the Islands Before You Die,” asks you to think again. Divided into five easy-to-peruse sections (Food and Drink; Music and Entertainment; Sports and Recreation; Culture and History; Shopping and Culture), the newest offering from Reedy Press reports on a wide variety of places and activities — new offerings and old favorites — interspersed with convenient tips designed to enhance your vacation experiences. $17. www.reedypress.com/shop/100-things-to-do-on-cape-cod-and-the-islands-before-you-die

THERE:

YOU SAY HOTEL, I SAY BOATEL

The hamlet of Southold, on the North Fork of Long Island, is now home to The Shoals, a hybrid “boatel” overlooking the Peconic Bay and Shelter Island that features 20 hotel dockside suites and 20 boat slips, making it accessible by both land and sea. Designed by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen, the cedar-shingle exterior boasts clean lines reminiscent of New England modernism, with two stories of guest suites offering views of the bay and marina. The apartment-style accommodations, fashioned for an extended stay, are each outfitted with a bespoke kitchenette with breakfast nook; open-concept living area; private terrace or balcony; and bathroom with glass enclosed walk-in shower and Malin + Goetz bath products. Memorable dockside moments include yoga classes, picnics, fires, sunset drinks, and stargazing. A bonus for oyster-lovers: The Little Ram Oyster Company, a local, female-owned business, operates a robust oyster program on the property. Seasonal rates for suites from $499; Boat Slips from $100/night (vessels up to 24 feet); $5 per foot/night (nessels 25 feet to 40 feet). 631-765-5121, www.theshoalsnorthfork.com

BOUTIQUE AERIE DEBUTS IN BALEARICS

The Tramuntana mountains serve as a backdrop to the newly opened Pure Salt Port de Sóller, the most recent addition to the Pure Salt Luxury Hotels on Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, Spain. Located in the coastal town of Sóller, known as the Valley of the Orange Trees, the boutique hotel features 90 rooms, each with private terraces offering sweeping views of the secluded bay or mountains. Amenities include cliffside swimming pool; restaurant serving local Mediterranean specialties on the terrace or in the lounge (breakfast, lunch, and dinner); and gym and wellness spa with sauna, Turkish bath and hammam. Beauty treatments and massages are available in two treatment cabins. Accepting reservations for adults and ages 14-plus. Check website for exclusive promotions for early booking and seniors. Rates from $165. www.puresaltluxuryhotels.com/en/port-de-soller

EVERYWHERE:

STREAMLINED CITY GUIDE ONLINE

Love city-based vacations but find that planning a visit a can be a little daunting? The refreshed website launch by City Experiences may be helpful for those looking for curated one-of-a-kind, guided travel experiences across major global destinations. The new website’s streamlined guest booking system offers a wide array of water- and land-based experiences in top cities around the world including Barcelona, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, Paris, Rome, San Francisco, and more. Seamlessly collecting multiple brands under one umbrella, City Experiences’ portfolio of companies also offers shore excursions, partner-offered experiences, and multi-port packages. www.cityexperiences.com

FOLDABLE CARBON TREKKING POLES

Calling all trekkies! TSL Outdoors’ Connect Carbon 5 Cross St P&P Trekking Poles, made in the French Alps, provide adaptable support for the different stages of your trek. Features include lightweight and rigid carbon shaft to absorb shock; options for a cross grip (comfortable on steep terrain) or a light grip; long EVA foam handle for walking downhill; durable tungsten tips; and innovative magnetic wrist straps that lock into the pole and detach with the push of a button. Adjustable in length from 43.3 inches to 51.2 inches. Folds down to 16.5 inches for easy transport in backpack or carry-on. $169.95. www.backcountry.com/tsl-outdoors-connect-carbon-5-cross-st-pp-trekking-poles#

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.