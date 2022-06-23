Blind date: ‘I figured it was now or never to learn if there was a physical spark’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

HIS INTERESTS: He’s passionate about the performing arts.

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He loves to cook.

ERICA B.: 27 / product analyst

HER INTERESTS: She’s musical and crafty.

HER IDEAL MATE: A chef or someone who would be helpful around the house

7:15 P.M. BRICCO, NORTH END

WHET YOUR WHISTLE

Allo I had a pre-date beer and blasted music while getting ready.

Erica Just took a quick shower and was on my way. I was hopeful Cupid would be better at selecting a match than I have been.

Allo When Erica got there, we greeted each other with a hug. She has a wonderful, bright smile and was dressed nicely.

Erica I said hello and gave him a hug. I was excited to get talking and learn more about him.

FLOWING FREELY

Allo Conversation flowed from the start. Prior to ordering drinks, we talked about how the restaurant was someplace Erica had wanted to try.

Erica We discovered our musical backgrounds and involvement in the beverage industry. He works for a wine and beer distributor and I have a part-time job at a distillery.

Allo We both sang in choirs and other groups in college and beyond.

Erica We both grew up doing band, choir, and musical theater, so we bonded over those experiences. We also realized we had a very similar idea of a “perfect day” and got talking about places we had traveled.

Allo I’ve spent a lot of time in Europe. She’s spent time traveling through Africa, Central America.

Erica Besides those two topics and our love of travel, we didn’t have anything else obviously in common.

Allo We shared a charcuterie plate and a lemon and prosecco risotto with scallops and shrimp. She had a sorbet trio while I got the chocolate cake. The food was fantastic.

Erica We each got a glass of white wine. After we took a sip, he had a strange look on his face. He thought the waiter had mixed up our drinks. I went with it since I don’t know much about wine, while he works in the industry, and it felt weird to disagree in that moment.

Allo I felt comfortable with Erica. She was engaging and fun to talk to (and listen to), and that feeling grew as the night went on. I was interested to see what another date could bring.

Erica I was on the fence [about whether it could work] since we had so much in common but there were a few important things not in alignment.

TAPPED OUT

Allo When we were leaving the restaurant, it was raining lightly, and Erica said she didn’t mind walking in the rain. That was something I found endearing and a bit old-fashioned in the best way possible. I mentioned going out again, which she said she’d be up for.

Erica At that point, I said yes because I was hopeful.

Allo We swapped numbers, and I asked if I could kiss her goodnight. There *may* have been a couple short, sweet good night kisses before she caught her train.

Erica I figured it was now or never to learn if there was a physical spark between us! Unfortunately, when we kissed good night there wasn’t any romantic chemistry. I knew it wouldn’t work out. And I felt guilty because he had asked earlier if I wanted to go on a second date.

Allo Yes, I’d love to go out with Erica again and see if anything further develops.

Erica No, I realized it would not work long term, which is what I’m looking for at this point.

POST-MORTEM

Allo / A

Erica / B+

