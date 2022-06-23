Alleged killer of Vermont cyclist sold Jeep for $12K soon after slaying, suspect remains at large

The marshals provided the update in the search for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin, who’s charged with murder in the case, in a statement Thursday.

The fugitive accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native and world-class cyclist killed May 11 in Austin, Tex., days before a race, sold her Jeep for $12,200 two days after the slaying before going on the run, according to the US Marshals Service.

According to the statement, investigators learned Armstrong sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee, which court papers allege was spotted near the murder scene, on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin.

The dealership provided her with a check one day after she was questioned by authorities probing the murder, the statement said. Austin police did not charge her at the time of that questioning, and she was permitted to leave the station. An arrest warrant was issued May 17.

Authorities allege Armstrong killed Wilson with three shots from a 9mm handgun, soon after Armstrong’s boyfriend, another top cyclist named Colin Strickland, had dropped Wilson off at the apartment where she was staying for the race. Strickland and Wilson had earlier met for a swim and dinner, according to court records. Strickland has cooperated with investigators and hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

The marshals’ statement Thursday said investigators learned through an “interviewed source” that Armstrong, who allegedly flew on May 14 from Austin to Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, was “provided transportation” to Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18.

There’s no record, however, of Armstrong leaving the Newark airport on an outbound flight. She also faces a federal charge of fleeing to avoid prosecution, according to legal filings.

A combined reward from authorities and an anonymous donor of approximately $21,000 is being offered for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest, according to the statement.

Armstrong, the statement continued, is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-8 inches and weighing about 125 pounds, with light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design in front, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders, the statement said.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts can call the marshals’ Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips can also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477, according to the statement.









