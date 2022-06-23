A baby deer gets trapped, and an animal control officer comes to the rescue

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Earlier this month a fawn found itself in a jam in Carlisle. Police called Casey Smith, an animal control officer for Billerica and Tewksbury, to come to the rescue. The fawn was trapped between a rock wall and a fence, and Casey worked to set it free. Photos of the fawn were posted to the Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control Facebook page. “ACO Smith freed the fawn and confirmed the baby had no obvious injuries,” the Facebook post said. “The fawn was then released into a covered wood line to await [its] mother and stay hidden from predators. Special thanks to the Carlisle Police Officers that recognized this fawn needed assistance!”

LOST BIRD

At 6:28 p.m. June 3, Wilmington police got a call from an Andover Street resident who reported that her father found a cockatiel in their garage. The log entry stated that they put the bird in a cage and would attempt to find its owner via Facebook.

STARGAZING INTERRUPTED

At 2:30 a.m. May 20, police in Acton checked on a suspicious vehicle on Ledge Rock Way. According to the log entry, an officer spoke to the driver of the black 2013 Honda Accord, who turned out to be “just watching the stars.” The driver was told to move along.

SPRAYPAINT RETRIBUTION

At 10:45 a.m. April 28, Watertown police received a report from a woman who said she pulled into the parking lot at Target in her 2012 Mercedes SUV and went in the store for about 15 minutes. When she returned to her vehicle, she reported, she discovered someone had used silver spray paint to paint a line from the back of the driver’s side rear door to the front door. She told police she also found paint on the driver’s side window. The woman said she believed the culprit was a driver whom she had mistakenly cut off when she pulled into the parking lot. Police reviewed security camera footage and found the moment it happened, and saw a man get out of a car and spray the woman’s vehicle. Police said they identified the alleged painter, and he was summoned to Waltham District Court on a charge of destruction of property over $1,200.

FUTURE FIRST RESPONDER

The Peabody School Committee recently honored a high school junior who helped a fellow student who suffered a seizure at a track meet on May 11. Officials said Peabody Veterans Memorial High School junior Trinity Cabrera, who is enrolled in the school’s medical assisting program, sprang into action when students began shouting for help after the male student suffering a seizure fell to the ground. Using knowledge that she learned in her classes, Cabrera placed the boy on his side and recorded the length of the seizure, and then shared that information with first responders when they arrived at the scene. Officials reported that the boy who suffered the seizure is doing well, and Cabrera was presented a citation at the School Committee’s May 24 meeting in recognition of her actions and quick thinking. ”Her actions were not only heroic but a true testament to what is being taught to the students,” said track and field coach Marcus Vieira in a statement. “I’ve been Trinity’s track and field coach since she entered high school, and she has proven herself as an athlete time after time. That day, she showed another side to her that I’ve never seen before and words cannot describe how proud I am of her.”

