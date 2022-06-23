Best things to do in RI this week: June 24-July 1

June is Pride Month and Newport is celebrating with a three-day-long fest and bike ride. The fun kicks off at Newport Harbor Hotel, outside the Saltwater Restaurant, June 24, according to their website. On June 25, grab your bike and crew for “Pride on Bikes” a 4-mile loop starting and ending at Great Friends Meeting House. The Pride Market & Festival — with local vendors, performers and music — will be taking place in that same spot 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Other events include live music at Newport Craft Brewery & Distillery June 26. Full d etails here .

Whether you’re into Marvel superhero movies or bike riding, blues music or tennis, craft beer or ice cream sundaes — or all of the above — there is something happening for you in the Ocean State this week, my friends. So let’s make like a kid with coffee milk and drink up all this sweet Rhody goodness to the last drop.

WILL DAILEY AT ASKEW

Advertisement

Eight-time Boston Music Award winner and two-time New England Music Award winner Will Dailey brings the tunes to Askew June 24. His latest, “Golden Walker,” is a poppy folk-rocker. Mary-Elaine Jenkins and Ruby Rae round out the bill. 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show. $12. 150 Chestnut St. Providence. Details here.

BUELLER… BUELLER…

No movies say summer like drive-in movies, and Misquamicut Drive-In is showing fan-faves all week long. ABBA and Meryl Streep fans can catch ”Mamma Mia!” June 24. The cult classic “Hocus Pocus” — not the Rhode Island-filmed sequel, but the original — plays June 25. It’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on June 26, and, yes — ‘90s kids, rejoice! — “Titanic” July 1. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

Advertisement

A burger from TrapBox, a modern Latin food truck serving in Providence, R.I. by chef and owner Welbi Genao. TRAPBOX PVD

BEER AND TACOS… AND BURGERS AND SUSHI AND BROWNIES

Long Live Beerworks in Providence is collabing with all kinds of PVD eateries this week and I love it. On June 24, 26, and 27, it’s Trapbox. Providence foodies may know of this “modern Latin food truck” serving up burgers, sandos, tacos and yucca fries. Think sweet platano tacos — hand-made soft tortillas, fried sweet plantains, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, pink pickled onions, cilantro garnish — or their signature Trap burger, made on a Wayland Bakery Brioche Bun.

June 25, Long Live host Cultro for Dominican-inspired street tacos and arepas. On June 29 — also Trivia Night — they hook up with Nanu Burmese Fusion, Providence’s Asian cuisine food truck. Think sakura bloom rolls, crunchy crab bento box, vegan green tea leaf and Inari tofu. And July 1, it’s sweets from Clover Desserts. Fingers crossed they have the Lucky Charms Gateaux. #MagicallyDelicious. 40R Sprague St., Providence. Details here.

WATERFIRE!

O! Let us gather, my neighbors, to dance and feast by these waters, to bask in our Rhody heritage, our most honored summer tradition: WaterFire. And seeing as the Summer Solstice just passed, this one is technically the first full lighting of summer. I won’t describe the whole thing to you — you know what to expect because (single tear) WaterFire is who we are, darn it.

But a few highlights: Onshore fun starts at 6:30; sunset is 8:25 p.m. Washington and Steeple streets will be buzzing until 11 p.m. with artisans. Watch glass-blowing on Canal Street, an origami master at Market Square, a living statue at the bottom of Washington Street Bridge. The Starry, Starry Night installation returns to Memorial Park, and it’s an all-out food fair on Washington Street — from Saugy’s to barbecue — with Trinity Beer Garden on the corner of Steeple and Canal. #GetYourWaterFireOn. Details here.

Advertisement

SUMMERFEST

Meanwhile, in Pawtucket, The Guild Brewing Co. hosts its first-ever Summerfest. Think live music, “crushable beers” and “your favorite cookout foods.” Plus ice cream from Atomic Blonde Ice Cream — a “woman owned, Veteran owned and Gay owned” ice cream truck that serves the Willy Wonka-esque treats of your dreams: “colossal ice cream sandwiches” made from giant, real chocolate chip cookies. “Turtle” sundaes — hot fudge and caramel topping with mixed nuts on chocolate ice cream — atomic slushies and shakes. Ice cream people — and you know who you are — it may be worth the ride for these cold sweet treats alone. General admission $25 (includes souvenir glass for the first 400); designated drivers $5. 1-8 p.m. 461 Main St., Pawtucket. Details here.

MARVEL-OUS ROAD RACE

It’s a big week for Marvel Fans. The new Dr. Strange just hit Disney+ and you can dress up as your favorite Avenger in public to race for a good cause.

Yup, after a two-year hiatus, the AIDS Run/Walk for Life is back in East Providence. According to the sign-up, there’s a 5K run ($35), a 5K walk (free) and 1-mile walk (free.) The theme is “It Takes a Hero to Get to Zero.” And yes, you can dress up. The real question here: which MCU character would win in a road race? My money’s on Captain Marvel. #Carol. Registration 8 a.m., race 9 a.m. Pierce Park, East Providence. Details here and here.

Advertisement

THE DUKE AND I

Blues fans, don’t miss Woonsocket-born blues legend Duke Robillard and his jazz trio at The Red Door in Providence June 27. If you’ve been to one of his shows, you know the multiple Grammy-nominee throws down. It’s not everyone who gets tapped by Bob Dylan to record (on Grammy-winner “Time out of Mind,” no less.)

The Rhode Islander, who co-founded New England favorites Roomful Of Blues with Al Copley in Westerly in 1967, went to play in The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and leads a solid and award-winning solo career. He’s collaborated with a Who’s Who from Tom Waits to Maria Muldaur. Get there early — this one will likely fill up fast. If you miss out, save-the-date: He’ll play Nick-a-Nees in Providence July 5. 7 p.m. 49 Peck St., Providence. Details here.

TENNIS, ANYONE?

Love! (Well, sure, I love this, but I was just announcing my tennis score.) Newport’s Tennis Hall of Fame just unveiled their four new museum exhibits. They include:

The digital exhibit “Breaking Boundaries in Black Tennis” is an interactive experience for visitors.

“Il Tennis Nell’arte: The Gianni Clerici Collection:” The collection from Italian journalist Gianni Clerici, who recently died at age 91. He’d amassed a collection of tennis-related art and artifacts spanning from the 17th to 21st centuries.

“Courting Caricatures: The Art Of Marcel Niederle:” A Czech artist and tennis fan specializing in painting, drawing, and illustrations spent years as an illustrator for Sports Illustrated, then pitched some 200 caricatures and drawings to World Tennis Magazine.

“A Tribute To Lleyton Hewitt:” Ahead of his induction celebration in July, see several items gifted by the Australian.

Adult admission $18. 194 Bellevue Ave. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Advertisement

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.