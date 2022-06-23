A Boston city councilor tweeted about Zionists shaking people down. The backlash was swift.

Lara, a freshman councilor from Jamaica Plain known for her unabashed progressivism, fired off a tweet Thursday morning saying “y’all are letting the Zionists SHAKE YOU DOWN, phew!”

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is under fire for an antisemitic tweet that played on Jewish stereotypes of money and power.

In a statement to the Globe sent via text Thursday morning, Lara said the tweet was in reference to to a federal appeals court decision this week that, according to the Associated Press, upheld an Arkansas law that required state contractors promise not to boycott Israel. The appeals court rule that the state mandate did not violate free speech protections provided by the US Constitution.

Advertisement

Lara, in the statement, said she maintains her disappointment with that ruling and believes that “conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism will ultimately prevent us from being in true solidarity with both Jewish people and Palestinians.”

“It was made clear to me, that use of the phrase ‘shake them down’ reinforces anti-Semitic [sic] tropes about Jewish people and although that was not my intention, the impact, especially in a moment when we’re seeing alarming rates of violence against Jewish people is the same and I should’ve known better,” she said.

Robert Trestan, the Anti-Defamation League’s New England regional director, said Thursday morning “it sure sounds and looks like an antisemitic trope.”

“She should immediately explain why she sent that out,” he said in a phone interview.

The statement, he said, “seems unprecedented and quite shocking to come from an elected official in the city of Boston.” There are ways to be pro-Palestinian without being antisemitic, he said.

“When you put ‘shake you down’ for people in the Jewish community, there’s an immediate connection to tropes about money and power. ‘Shake you down’ is connected to some form of intimidation.”

Advertisement

Trestan wasn’t alone in his critique of the tweet. In response to Lara’s post, one Twitter user, Benjamin Siegel, a history professor at Boston University, said “Kendra, hi! Voted for you; you’re doing amazing work. I’m Jewish, pro-Palestine. Horrified by the Eighth Circuit boycott decision as you are. but this tweet feels ugly. Can I help think of ways to do something meaningful without amplifying ‘Jewish money’ narratives?”

In her statement to Globe, Lara said she was grateful for “folks like Ben Siegel who called me in on this and for the Jewish community in D6 who I get to keep learning from.”

In another Twitter post on Thursday, Lara said, “I was raised by two Jewish mentors who taught me to be anti-Zionist and Pro-Palestine at a very young age (15/16) so the idea that anti-Zionism is inherently anti-Semitic is incredibly reductionist to me so I didn’t even consider how my word choice could inadvertently be reinforcing.”

That explanation did not pass muster for some, with one Twitter user stating, “This is giving ‘I’ve got black friends energy.’ Have some shame.”

In a third tweet, Lara said, “I would offer to delete the tweet but I don’t believe in ‘disappearing’ my missteps, unless you think leaving it up will do more harm than good. otherwise, I’ll just mute it for the trolls. Thanks again!”

This story will be updated.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.