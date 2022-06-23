Boy, 5, injured in fall from third floor window in Roxbury

A 5-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling from a third floor window of a Roxbury condominium Wednesday night, Boston police said Thursday.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Calumet Street around 10:15 p.m. after being alerted to reports that a child had fallen out of a window, said Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
Passersby told police they saw a window screen fall to the ground followed by a child who fell from a third floor window onto a parked car, Boyle said.
Moments later, a man emerged from the residence, grabbed the child, got into a car and drove away, he said. Officers confirmed the man was rushing the child to an area hospital.
The child is in stable condition Thursday, Boyle said.
Police filed a 51A report with the Department of Children and Families as the department is a mandatory reporter.
City assessing records list the property as a three-unit condo.
No charges have been filed, he said.
