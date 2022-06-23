Descendant can sue Harvard for emotional distress over images of enslaved father and daughter, SJC says

The images were created in 1850 at the request of Harvard professor Louis Agassiz to support his racist theories. “Renty Taylor and his daughter were then living on a plantation in South Carolina, the court said. “Renty was ordered to disrobe. His daughter, Delia, was stripped naked to the waist,’’ and four daguerreotypes were made of father and daughter.

The Supreme Judicial Court decided that Tamara Lanier can pursue a civil lawsuit against Harvard alleging emotional distress by linking Harvard own’s historic support for slavery to its current duties to her.

Harvard University engaged in “extreme and outrageous conduct” when it refused to consider a descendant’s claim that she was emotionally damaged by the public display of her ancestors, Renty Taylor and his daughter Delia, one of the earliest known images of enslaved people in the US, the state’s highest court ruled Thursday.

“Given the university’s horrific, historic role in the coerced creation of the degrading daguerreotypes, once Lanier approached Harvard as a descendant of the individuals depicted in these daguerreotypes, provided documentation to that effect, and requested further information, a duty to respond to her requests with due care was triggered,” the SJC concluded.

But the court unanimously ruled against her effort to gain title of the images which were rediscovered in 1976 and have seen widespread publication in connection with publications discussing slavery in America since then. Lanier asked Harvard to give her the rights to the images as a descendent of the two enslaved people and sued when Harvard refused to do so.

The SJC said Lanier waited too long under existing state law to make the demand of Harvard, and also concluded that title of the images belongs to the photographer who takes them, not the people who appear in the photos.

“A descendant of someone whose likeness is reproduced in a daguerreotype would not therefore inherit any property right to that daguerreotype,’' the SJC said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.