Everett man, 18, died in drowning at Gloucester quarry

The Gloucester police and fire departments responded to a 911 call reporting a missing swimmer in a quarry in the Lanesville section of Gloucester about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police Chief Edward Conley and Fire Chief Eric Smith said Wednesday in a shared statement.

The Essex district attorney’s office on Thursday identified the 18-year-old Everett man who died Wednesday after he was pulled from a Gloucester quarry where he was swimming with friends.

State Police said Fabert had jumped into the water from a high rock with a friend. The friend returned to the surface, but Fabert did not, State Police said.

First responders reached the quarry six minutes after the 911 call and began their search, followed by dive teams from the State Police and Beverly Fire Department, while a State Police helicopter searched from above, the statement said.

Divers found Fabert in the water at 2:49 p.m. and rescuers immediately began performing CPR, the statement said. He was then placed in an ambulance and taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The teenager’s death is under investigation by Gloucester police and State police detectives assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office, and foul play is not suspected, officials said Wednesday.

“Mayor Greg Verga, Chief Conley, and Chief Smith wish to extend their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the Wednesday statement said.

