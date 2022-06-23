Former Malden firefighter pleads guilty to distributing drugs while on duty

Joshua Eisnor, 43 of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, prosecutors said in a statement.

A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday to charges that he distributed Oxycodone and other prescription drugs while on duty to members of the department, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

He was charged on May 26 and this month agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Eisnor distributed controlled substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department while working as a firefighter, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement.

Advertisement

“As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for the safety and wellbeing of Malden’s residents. His conduct violated this duty by potentially compromising the security and operations of the fire department and putting residents at risk,” Rollins said. “My office has a zero-tolerance policy for public officials who abuse their positions of trust.”

Eisnor had been distributing drugs including Oxycodone, Adderall, and Klonopin to other Malden firefighters in exchange for cash or other drugs since at least 2017, with some of the transactions taking place inside the fire department building Eisnor was assigned to, the Globe reported.

Eisnor faces up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $500,000, the statement said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 11.

Rollins’s office agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 days in jail, two years of supervised release, a mandatory special assessment of $100 paid to the court, and a forfeiture of $900, the Globe reported.

In a statement to the Globe this month, Malden Fire Chief William Sullivan called the charges against Eisnor “disturbing and disheartening,” and said an outside investigator will be hired to conduct an internal review of the department.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.