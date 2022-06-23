Gloucester firefighters battling three-alarm blaze at marina

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at “a large maritime building at Gloucester’s inner harbor” that broke out Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire started at around 7:30 a.m. at the Beacon Marine Basin Inc. at 211 East Main St., according to John Guilfoil, a department spokesman. No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

Several companies are providing mutual aid, including fire departments in Essex, Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, and Beverly as well as Beauport Ambulance Service, officials said. The Beverly fire boat and the Gloucester police marine unit are also on scene, according to Guilfoil.