Gloucester firefighters battling three-alarm blaze at marina

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at “a large maritime building at Gloucester’s inner harbor” that broke out Thursday morning, officials said.
The fire started at around 7:30 a.m. at the Beacon Marine Basin Inc. at 211 East Main St., according to John Guilfoil, a department spokesman. No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.
Several companies are providing mutual aid, including fire departments in Essex, Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, and Beverly as well as Beauport Ambulance Service, officials said. The Beverly fire boat and the Gloucester police marine unit are also on scene, according to Guilfoil.
Fire departments from Beverly, Rockport, Danvers, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are providing station coverage, officials said.
Residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the area “as emergency crews will be working for the foreseeable future,” Gloucester police said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
