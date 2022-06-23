Injured bear moved to safety from side of Interstate 495 in Raynham

An injured bear was spotted Thursday morning on the side of Interstate 495 in Raynham, prompting authorities to shut down the roadway as they sedated the animal and moved it to safety, State Police said.
The agency confirmed the bear discovery via Twitter.
“Just before 11 AM Troopers and Environmental Police Officers respond to report of a bear in the median on Rt 495 #Raynham,” State Police tweeted at 12:38 p.m. “The bear appears to [be] injured. Mass Wildlife and EPOs will sedate the bear for transport. Rt 495 will be shut down in both directions for several minutes.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how the bear had gotten injured.
State Police confirmed in a follow-up tweet at 12:56 p.m. that the bear had been sedated and transferred to the custody of MassWildlife, and that all travel lanes had reopened.
“UPDATE The bear has been sedated and is under care of Mass Wildlife,” State Police tweeted. “All lanes are open.”
Emily Stolarski, a spokesperson for MassWildlife, said via email at 1:06 p.m. that the Large Animal Response Team, staffed by specially trained responders from her agency and the Environmental Police, were on scene in Raynham along with state troopers. She said she would provide more details once they became available.
