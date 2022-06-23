Man killed removing antenna from Taunton apartment building when it came into contact with power line

A man was killed after he accidentally sparked a fire while removing an antenna at an apartment building in Taunton Thursday morning, fire and law enforcement officials said.

At around 7:30 a.m., an initial investigation found that the man was removing an antenna from a three-story building on Danforth Street when it made contact with a nearby power line, according to a statement from the Department of Fire Services. The statement called the incident an “accidental electrical event.”

When the antenna touched the power line, the man was fatally injured and the “exterior of the dwelling” ignited, officials said.