Man killed removing antenna from Taunton apartment building when it came into contact with power line

A man was killed after he accidentally sparked a fire while removing an antenna at an apartment building in Taunton Thursday morning, fire and law enforcement officials said.
At around 7:30 a.m., an initial investigation found that the man was removing an antenna from a three-story building on Danforth Street when it made contact with a nearby power line, according to a statement from the Department of Fire Services. The statement called the incident an “accidental electrical event.”
When the antenna touched the power line, the man was fatally injured and the “exterior of the dwelling” ignited, officials said.
Taunton fire responded shortly after and quickly extinguished the fire, officials said. No other injuries were reported.
The man’s name is not being released “pending full notifications to next of kin and a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected, according to the statement.
Taunton fire and police along with State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and the Bristol County district attorney are investigating the incident, officials said.
