Man arraigned on murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Lawrence

A man was ordered held without bail in the stabbing death of his wife Monday in Lawrence, the Essex County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Junior Solis Garcia, 39, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday and ordered held without bail by Judge Holly Broadbent in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, who was found dead from multiple stab wounds, the statement said.
He was represented by Attorney James Krasnoo and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 4, officials said.
Lawrence police responded to a 911 call for medical assistance at 12 Diamond St. at around 3:04 a.m., officials said.
Advertisement
“Upon arrival to the scene, Lawrence PD located a female found deceased by apparent multiple stab wounds, now identified as the wife of suspect, 30-year old Mariel Ramos De Los Santos,” the district attorney’s office said.
Along with the deceased victim, Garcia was also found with “apparent stab wounds” and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said in a brief phone interview prior to his arraignment that Garcia was released from the hospital for arraignment.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.