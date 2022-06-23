Man arraigned on murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Lawrence

A man was ordered held without bail in the stabbing death of his wife Monday in Lawrence, the Essex County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Junior Solis Garcia, 39, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday and ordered held without bail by Judge Holly Broadbent in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, who was found dead from multiple stab wounds, the statement said.

He was represented by Attorney James Krasnoo and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 4, officials said.